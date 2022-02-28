MARSHALL
March 8: Lego Night
The Marshall Public Library will host its Lego Night March 8 from 6 to 6:45 p.m. Participants will be given a problem to solve with the use of legos. No registration is necessary. Children 7 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.
March 10: The Friends of the Marshall Public Library meeting
The Friends of the Marshall Public Library will have its bimonthly meeting March 10 from 6 to 7 p.m.
March 13: Holy Family School pancake breakfast
Holy Family School will host a pancake breakfast Sunday, March 13, in the church hall, 120 S. Beebe Street, Marshall. All-you-care-to-eat pancakes, scrambled eggs with ham, sausage patties, sweet rolls, applesauce, coffee, milk and orange juice will be served from 8 to 11:30 a.m. Meals are $8 for adults and $4 for children between 6 and 12 years of age. Meals are free for children younger than six years of age. Carry-outs will be available. Funds will go to building a new school sign.
Thursdays: Library Story Time
The Marshall Public Library hosts Story Time at 10 a.m. on Thursdays. Bring your toddlers and join in music, stories and an activity. More information is available at 608-655-3123.
Mondays: Senior Aerobics
The Marshall Public Library offers free Senior Aerobics at 10 a.m. on Mondays. This is a low impact (seated or standing) exercise class for seniors 55 and older. Increase your flexibility and tone your muscles with easy to follow exercises. Marshall EMS will also do free blood pressure checks at no cost to you. More information is available at 608-655-3123.
WATERLOO
March 10: The Karl Junginger Memorial Library will host story time Thursday, March 10, at 4 p.m. However, this is not the only chance to go to story time. The library also hosts story time every Monday at 10 a.m. There are stories and songs for the participants. The story time is recommended for preschool-aged kids and younger. No registration is necessary.
March 12: Legion St. Patrick’s Day celebration
The Waterloo American Legion Post 233, 9250 Highway 89, will host its St. Patrick’s Day Celebration Saturday, March 12, from 1:30 to 7:30 p.m., or until when the food is sold out. Food being served includes corned beef, cabbage, parsley potatoes, carrots, bread and assorted desserts. Meals are $12 for adults and $7 for children younger than 12 years old. The bar will open at 12:30 p.m. People may dine in or pick up. Delivery is available to locations within the Waterloo area. For deliveries, call 920-478-4300. Questions may be directed to 920-478-2780.
The Waterloo Marshall Courier welcomes submission of items for the Art & Life Calendar. Send items to Courier Managing Editor Ryan Spoehr at rspoehr@hngnews.com or call him at 920-478-2188. Please submit items for the calendar by 4 p.m. the Friday prior to publication.