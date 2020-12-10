Nov. 23

Suspicious vehicle, 200 block of Deerfield Road, 12:35 p.m.

Fraud, 400 block of Madison Street, 3:22 p.m.

Fraud, 100 block of Pardee Street, 5:40 p.m.

Nov. 24

Suspicious person, 400 block of Main Street, 10:27 a.m.

Attempt to locate person, 400 block of Farnham Street, 12:58 p.m.

Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Main Street, 5:33 p.m.

Preserve the peace, 400 block of Maunesha Drive, 7:10 p.m.

Nov. 25

Assist EMS/fire, 600 block of Lewellen Street, 3:34 p.m.

Serving legal papers, 100 block of Blue Spruce Lane, 4:10 p.m.

Noise complaint, 400 block of Farnham Street, 4:28 p.m.

Civil dispute, 100 block of Farnham Street, 7:06 p.m.

Traffic complaint/investigation, 200 block of Indian Summer Road, 10:14 p.m.

Nov. 26

Check person, Marshall High School football field, 2:42 p.m.

Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Industrial Drive, 5:43 p.m.

Nov. 27

Domestic disturbance, 400 block of Hubbell Street, 2:22 a.m.

Assist police, 200 block of Main Street, 1:17 p.m.

Nov. 28

Traffic stop, Cherry Lane and Highway 19, 1:55 a.m.

Traffic stop, Mourning Dove Court, 7:49 p.m.

Traffic stop, Pardee Street, 10:49 p.m.

Nov. 29

Traffic stop, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 12:27 a.m.

Assist police, 200 block of Main Street, 8:48 a.m.

Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Lakewood Terrace, 11:06 a.m.

Suspicious vehicle, Marshall Community Library, 6:33 p.m.

