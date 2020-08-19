Waterloo residents probably know Jim Stonestreet; if they don’t know him by name, they still probably recognize him as the person who delivers mail in the city. The 56-year-old marked 27 years with the United States Post Office last month.
This is not the first time he has served the nation. At 23 years old, Stonestreet decided to join the United States Navy; when he arrived at the enlistment office on East Washington Street in Madison, he was told the Navy couldn’t take him but the recruiter walked him next door to the office of the United States Marine Corps.
“I said, ‘Yeah, sign me up,’” he said.
Twenty-four hours later, Stonestreet was in Milwaukee preparing to take the bus to boot camp in San Diego.
“There was a line of four of us Marine Corps guys there and probably 35 to 40 guys going to the Army base and 35 to 40 guys going to the Navy base,” he said. “We’re all looking at each other and thinking ‘Did you make the wrong decision?’”
The Waterloo resident served in the Marine Corps from 1986-1994, though “it seemed a lot longer.”
Being a member of the service has deep roots in the Stonestreet family.
“My whole family has served going back to the Revolutionary War,” Stonestreet said, adding his dad was in the Navy, serving in the Korean and Vietnam wars, and stationed at the Pensacola Naval Air Station before the family moved to Dodgeville. “I have a son (Jake) on his second tour in the Navy and my youngest son (C.J.) has already contacted a recruiter but he’s not old enough (to enlist). He wants to enter the Air Force and become a Space Force officer.”
Neither of his two daughters, Kaitlyn and Lily, has aspirations to join the service and are both attending college. He and his wife, Rakhee, have raised their family in the city for 18 years.
‘They tear you down… and build you up’
Stonestreet started boot camp Aug. 13, 1986 and called the experience quite a shock.
“They tear you down mentally and physically and then build you up into what they want you to be. And the faster you accept that, the easier it goes,” he said.
For three months, Stonestreet’s life was devoted to training 24/7. According to him, the boot camp is one of the reasons the Marine Corps is so different from the other branches of the military. The Waterloo resident said once someone completes the Marine Corps boot camp, they would be able to transfer to any other branch of service without needing to go through boot camp again. The same cannot be said about the opposite.
“Our drill instructor said the fastest way through boot camp is to graduate,” the veteran said. “And he was correct.”
Roughly 40% of the people who began boot camp with Stonestreet did not graduate with the original cohort due to various reasons including injury or simply quitting.
“They were sitting there wearing their civvies up until the day we left,” he said.
Following two weeks of liberty after graduating boot camp, Stonestreet left Wisconsin for California again to attend infantry training school at Camp Pendleton. While there, it was determined he would best serve as a mortarman was assigned to a crew served weapons company with the Camp Margarita 2nd battalion weapons company. Stonestreet was initially a squad leader for an infantry weapons; his best friend later talked him into being a forward observer.
“I would call in air, naval, artillery and mortars on enemy targets and positions,” the veteran said.
“We had mortars, which were muzzle loading fire weapons,” he said. “It’s where you drop the round into the barrel and when it hits, it hits a firing pin, then you de-elevate it to either move the round further out or walk it out to get closer to you and then you go left, right. You have eight of them in a row, so it takes four or five guys to run that.”
Stonestreet also manned 50-caliber machine guns and automatic grenade launchers.
“We could also move with our weapons so we were basically a Marine rifle squad.”
Deployed into danger
During his time in the service, Stonestreet’s company would rotate overseas, spending one month per year in air contingency battalion (ACB) where troops were “basically sleeping on the tarmac next to the C-130 with all of your gear in case something happened.”
It’s a worldwide practice that has been done for decades.
Each time Stonestreet’s company was on contingency, the troop was called up. On two occasions, once in 1987 and once in 1989, when stationed in Okinawa, Japan, they were called into the Philippines the day before the start of a revolution based on information from the United States military intelligence.
“We just had to go there and protect our assets,” Stonestreet said.
In another deployment, the troop was in ACB at its home base in 1988 when Nicaragua was preparing to invade Honduras while Nicaraguan president Daniel Ortega was out of the country collecting funds from Sandinista National Liberation Front sympathizers.
“By the time (Ortega) landed in New York, there were 1,000 Marines on the Honduran line,” Stonestreet said.
The emergency deployment, known as Operation Wild Eagle, had the Marines heavily outnumbered. Stonestreet said this marked the first time the service used the automatic grenade launcher.
“We fired off 50-60 of them (grenades) with in a matter of minutes,” the veteran said. “They did not invade Honduras that day. But there were some casualties.”
According to Stonestreet, this deployment had been kept under wraps, so much so that when he applied for the VFW, the application was denied because “they’d never heard of (Operation Wild Eagle). They had no record of it. That happened to everyone in my unit. They called it (President Ronald) Reagan’s private war. But it had to be done.”
He is now a member of both the Waterloo-Marshall VFW and Waterloo American Legion.
Stonestreet was in five hot spots during his time with the Marine Corps, but there is one day he refers to as a bad day. The platoon was in Korea doing a training operation. The first helicopter had a hard landing and burst into flames, the same happened to the second helicopter. Typically, the Waterloo resident was in the first helicopter as a forward observer, which allowed him to call in fire if the troop landed in a hot zone.
“Forty-two of my friends died,” the veteran said. “I should have been on the first one. I ended up on the third. We had metal fuel tanks; we don’t anymore.”
When the third helicopter landed, the troops went to assist the first two aircraft, but then the ammunition aboard those started to go off, sending the people from the third helicopter seeking shelter in ditches.
“It was terrible. And minutes before they were laughing at me because the platoon commander wanted to be in the first one, so I ended up in the third,” Stonestreet said. “By the luck or love of God, I just ended up safe. I still think about it.”
Despite the tragedies he witnessed during his eight years, the veteran does not regret enlisting.
“I’m glad I did it, I liked those memories,” the Waterloo veteran said. “I never give up those memories, but I’d never want to live it again.”
It’s more than just memories that have held over from his time in the service; Stonestreet continues to see members of his Marine Corps unit and even takes part in an annual Midwest fishing group outing.
“My wife jokes that when we get together, it’s like having 12 people who think and talk like (me),” Stonestreet said. “We still even walk in formation.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.