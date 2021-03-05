Feb. 15
Assist police, 600 block of Madison Street, 7:56 a.m.
Fraud, 800 block of Goldfinch Lane, 9:57 a.m.
Battery, 500 block of Main Street, 11:17 a.m.
Check person, 500 block of Madison Street, 11:23 a.m.
Fraud, 500 block of Madison Street, 1:35 p.m.
Civil dispute, 800 block of Lewellen Street, 3:40 p.m.
Repossession, 200 block of Main Street, 6:23 p.m.Feb. 16
Assist police, Highway 19 and Cherry Lane, 4:24 a.m.
Juvenile complaint, 400 block of School Street, 2:17 p.m.
Fraud, 1000 block of Lewellen Street, 6:02 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 500 block of Riverview Drive, 4:24 p.m.
Traffic stop, 300 block of School Street, 8:09 p.m.
Feb. 17
Traffic stop, Madison Street, 9:37 a.m.
Traffic stop, Madison Street, 11:28 a.m.
Juvenile complaint; 400 block of School Street, 12:45 p.m.
Traffic stop, Midvale Drive, 3:30 p.m.
Traffic stop, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 3:56 p.m.
Traffic stop, Main Street, 4:08 p.m.
Traffic stop, Midvale Drive, 4:27 p.m.
Traffic stop, East Main Street and American Legion Circle, 4:49 p.m.
Traffic stop, Madison Street, 5:34 p.m.
Traffic stop, Hubbell Street, 8:01 p.m.
Traffic stop, Hubbell Street, 8:21 p.m.
Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Koch Drive, 8:29 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 600 block of Meadowbrook Court, 8:35 p.m.
Feb. 18
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Lakewood Terrace, 6:48 a.m.
Check person, 1000 block of Lewellen Street, 8:42 a.m.
Check person, 400 block of Hubbell Street, 10:19 a.m.
Check person, 200 block of Evergreen Drive, 1:36 p.m.
Feb. 19
Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Koch Drive, 1:21 a.m.
Civil dispute, 1000 block of Lewellen Street, 9:35 a.m.
Threats complaint, 100 block of Main Street, 3:52 p.m.
Traffic stop, Main Street, 4:01 p.m.
Traffic stop, Main Street, 4:18 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 300 block of Arbor Vitae Drive, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 20
Disturbance, 1000 block of Lewellen Street, 6:29 a.m.Traffic complaint/investigation, Deerfield Road, 10:43 p.m.Assist EMS/fire, Maunesha Drive, 10:45 p.m.
Feb. 21
Assist EMS/fire, 100 block of Beebe Street, 12:32 p.m.
Check person, 600 block of Canal Road, 7:34 p.m.
