March 30
Trespass, 200 block of Hillside Drive, 8:16 a.m.
Theft from auto, 100 block of Evergreen Boulevard, 11:25 p.m.
Theft from auto, 100 block of Evergreen Boulevard, 11:26 p.m.
Theft from auto, 100 block of Evergreen Boulevard, 11:45 p.m.
Civil dispute, 300 block of Parkway Drive, 11:49 p.m.
Parking complaint on street, 400 block of Farnham Street, 11:52 p.m.Theft from auto, 200 block of Evergreen Drive, 11:55 p.m.
March 31
Assist EMS/fire, 600 block of Hubbell Street, 5:06 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 600 block of Hubbell Street, 5:08 a.m.
Domestic disturbance, Box Elder Road, 10 a.m.
Check person, 500 block of Main Street, 11:26 a.m.
Parking complaint on street, Farnham Street, 4:50 p.m.
Parking complaint on street, Waters Edge Court, 4:52 p.m.Assist EMS/fire, 100 block of Porter Street, 7:19 p.m.
PNB/AED response, 500 block of Hubbell Street, 10:06 p.m.
April 1
Adult arrested, 900 block of Hubbell Street, 1:48 p.m.
Trespass, 700 block of Hubbell Street, 4:14 p.m.
April 2
Check person, 800 block of Canal Road, 3:55 p.m.
Domestic disturbance, 100 block of Blue Spruce Lane, 8:08 p.m.
Check person, 500 block of Main Street, 11:18 p.m.
April 3
Check person, 400 block of Farnham Street, 1:57 p.m.
Check person, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 3:17 p.m.
Check person, 500 block of Hubbell Street, 3:17 p.m.
Traffic complaint/investigation, Madison Street, 5:16 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Lakewood Terrace, 6:45 p.m.
Serving legal papers, 100 block of Blue Spruce Lane, 7:05 p.m.Civil dispute, 100 block of Pardee Street, 8:05 p.m.
Check person, 600 block of Madison Street, 8:22 p.m.
Noise complaint, 400 block of Lakewood Terrace, 10:43 p.m.Domestic disturbance, 500 block of Main Street, 11:07 p.m.
April 5
Noise complaint, 400 block of Lakewood Terrace, 12:23 a.m.Assist police, 200 block of Hubbell Street, 3:57 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 1000 block of Lewellen Street, 6:51 p.m.
