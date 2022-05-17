Medicare ABCs
Medicare specialist Larry Raupp will discuss various aspects of the programs with anyone with questions in a workshop at the Marshall Community Library, 605 Waterloo Road. Raupp will give two sessions of workshops on Wednesday May 25, with the first one at 10:30 a.m. and the second at 5 p.m. During the session, Raup will talk about parts A, B, C and D of Medicare, and the benefits of those, as well as enrollment windows and penalty avoidance. RSVPs are welcomed, and can be made by calling 920-285-9184.
Google 101
The Marshall Community Library, 605 Waterloo Road, will host Google 101, a workshop on all things Google Tuesday, May 24, from 10-11 a.m.
Library to host resume workshop
The Karl Junginger Memorial Library will host a resume workshop Thursday, June 9, at 6 p.m. Kathi Strohbusch of the Jefferson County Department of Workforce Development will provide assistance in creating professional resumes.
Dodge County offers program to reduce falls
The Aging and Disability Resource Center of Dodge County is offering a summer program to reduce falls in older adults.
One in four older adults has a fall each year according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Wisconsin leads the nation in fall-related deaths for people age 60 and older. However, the good news, according to the ADRC of Dodge County is that falls are not a normal part of aging and can be prevented.
The Fall Prevention Program, Stepping On, will be offered in Mayville by the ADRC. It has been researched and proven to reduce falls by 31%.
It will be held every Thursday beginning July 21 through Sept. 1 at the Mayville Senior Center from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.
During the seven weekly, 2-hour sessions, Stepping On gives participants strategies for avoiding falls including balance and strength exercises, home safety check suggestions and medication review. Guest experts including a physical therapist and pharmacist and others visit over the course of the seven sessions providing falls prevention information and strategies for avoiding a fall.
The workshop is designed specifically for people who are age 60 or older, have fallen, or have a fear of falling. Participants can expect to leave with more strength, better balance, and a feeling of confidence and independence.
To register for Stepping On, contact the ADRC of Dodge County at 920-386-3580.
CentralStar scholarships
CentralStar Cooperative, serving dairy and beef producers in Wisconsin, Michigan, and Indiana, is offering 7 $1,000 scholarships this year. Those interested can find the application at www.mycentralstar.com/scholarship. The deadline is June 1. Scholarships are available for two types of students. Applicants must be presently enrolled in a four-year college or a one- or two-year technical college or short-course program in an agricultural-related field. Applicants can also be a high-school senior admitted into one of the aforementioned programs. The applicant or their parent(s) must be a stock owner of CentralStar Cooperative.
Waterloo/Marshall Food Pantry
The Waterloo/Marshall Food Pantry, 117 E. Madison St. in Waterloo, is open during its regular hours, 9-10 a.m. on Saturdays and noon to 1 p.m. and 7 to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays. For more information, contact Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679.
