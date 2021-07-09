May 4
Assist citizen, officer assisted with complainant who had concerns staying with significant other, voucher was issued.Traffic accident, officer assisted with rollover accident.
Traffic stop, officer performed traffic stop, citation issued.
May 5
Traffic stop, officer performed traffic stop, citations issued.
Traffic stop, warning issued during traffic stop was not cleared, citation has now been issued.
Traffic stop, prior warning from traffic stop was not cleared, citation issued.
Traffic citation, prior warning that was issued was not cleared, citation issued.
Traffic citation, warning issued was not cleared, citation issued.
May 6
Underage party, officers responded to an underage party, citations issued.
Traffic stop, officer performed traffic stop, citations issued.
Fraud, report of a debit card being used for unauthorized purchases.
Theft, officer was advised of theft of cash out of a till from a local gas station.
May 7
Animal call, officer advised of sick raccoon, animal was dispatched.Check welfare, officer responded to report of a male under the influence making threats to himself.
Traffic stop, officer performed traffic stop, citations issued.
May 10
Harassment, officer assisted with a report of harassment with juveniles.
Traffic stop, officer performed traffic stop, citations issued.