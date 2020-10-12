Wendy Rutherford, 52, of Marshall was identified by the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office as the victim of an Oct. 9 vehicle accident in the town of Burke.
According to a release from the Dane County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded at 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 9 to a two-vehicle crash on Highway TT and Seminary Springs Road in the town of Burke.
A minivan operated by Rutherford was traveling westbound and crossed the centerline, striking an oncoming Toyota pick-up truck. The truck was driven by 56-year-old Judy Bennett of Madison.
Both were transported by EMS to UW Hospital, where the Marshall woman was pronounced dead. According to the sheriff’s department release, Rutherford was not wearing a seatbelt. The medical examiner’s office determined her death was caused by injuries sustained in the crash. Additional testing is underway. The death remains under investigation by Dane County Sheriff’s Office and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Bennett sustained minor injuries.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.