June 15

Traffic stop, 7:32 a.m.

Parking complaint on street, 11:40 a.m.

Missing juvenile/runaway, 2:02 p.m.

Juvenile complaint, 6:47 p.m.

Assist police, 7:13 p.m.

June 16

Suspicious person, 12:08 a.m.

Assist police, 4:41 a.m.

Safety hazard, 8:14 a.m.

Disturbance, 9:51 a.m.

Assist police, 1:38 p.m.

Check person, 2:52 p.m.

Animal stray, 3:48 p.m.

Road rage, 4:05 p.m.

Sexual assault, 6:23 p.m.

Preserve the peace, 8:07 p.m.

Accident private property, 10:29 p.m.

Parking complaint on street, 11:42 p.m.

June 17

Intoxicated person, 12:13 a.m.

Assist EMS/fire, 11:30 a.m.

Traffic complaint/investigation, 8:01 p.m.

June 18

Alarm, 3:13 a.m.

Assist police, 10:55 a.m.

Retail theft, 1:13 p.m.

Sexual assault of a child, 9:19 p.m.

June 19

Fraud, 2:40 a.m.

Traffic stop, 8:39 a.m.

Theft, 11:03 a.m.

Traffic stop, 1:04 p.m.

Check person, 3:29 p.m.

Traffic stop, 4:30 p.m.

Disturbance unwanted person, 4:43 p.m.

Assist EMS/fire, 5:54 p.m.

June 20

Noise complaint, 1:47 a.m.

Check person, 9:57 a.m.

Suspicious vehicle, 11:35 p.m.

June 21

Safety hazard, 5:55 a.m.

Check person, 6:21 a.m.

Traffic complaint/investigation, 11:33 a.m.

Traffic complaint/investigation, 2:27 p.m.

Check person, 4:10 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.