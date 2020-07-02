June 15
Traffic stop, 7:32 a.m.
Parking complaint on street, 11:40 a.m.
Missing juvenile/runaway, 2:02 p.m.
Juvenile complaint, 6:47 p.m.
Assist police, 7:13 p.m.
June 16
Suspicious person, 12:08 a.m.
Assist police, 4:41 a.m.
Safety hazard, 8:14 a.m.
Disturbance, 9:51 a.m.
Assist police, 1:38 p.m.
Check person, 2:52 p.m.
Animal stray, 3:48 p.m.
Road rage, 4:05 p.m.
Sexual assault, 6:23 p.m.
Preserve the peace, 8:07 p.m.
Accident private property, 10:29 p.m.
Parking complaint on street, 11:42 p.m.
June 17
Intoxicated person, 12:13 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 11:30 a.m.
Traffic complaint/investigation, 8:01 p.m.
June 18
Alarm, 3:13 a.m.
Assist police, 10:55 a.m.
Retail theft, 1:13 p.m.
Sexual assault of a child, 9:19 p.m.
June 19
Fraud, 2:40 a.m.
Traffic stop, 8:39 a.m.
Theft, 11:03 a.m.
Traffic stop, 1:04 p.m.
Check person, 3:29 p.m.
Traffic stop, 4:30 p.m.
Disturbance unwanted person, 4:43 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 5:54 p.m.
June 20
Noise complaint, 1:47 a.m.
Check person, 9:57 a.m.
Suspicious vehicle, 11:35 p.m.
June 21
Safety hazard, 5:55 a.m.
Check person, 6:21 a.m.
Traffic complaint/investigation, 11:33 a.m.
Traffic complaint/investigation, 2:27 p.m.
Check person, 4:10 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.