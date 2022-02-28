Chili and soup supper
The Knights of Columbus of the Rev. F.X. Hess Council 1669 will host a chili and soup supper Saturday, March 5, with both dine-in and carryout available, at Holy Family Catholic School, 387 S. Monroe Street, Waterloo. Food will be served from 4 to 6 p.m. Meals are $8 for adults, $4 for children ages 6 to 12 and free for children younger than 6. Menu: Chili, Broccoli Soup, Pickles/Relish Tray, Dessert, Lemonade, Milk and Coffee. Open to the Public. All are welcome.
Waterloo girls basketball camp
The Waterloo high school girls basketball program is hosting a basketball camp for kids in kindergarten and grades 1-8 in the high school fieldhouse April 5-7 and 12-14 from 6-8 p.m. each night. The cost is $5 per night or $12 for every night. Forms are available in the district office or at https://www.waterloo.k12.wi.us/news/what_s_new/girls_basketball_camp.
Marshall High School Alumni Banquet
The Marshall High School Alumni has announced it will not have a banquet in 2022, making it two years in a row that the group has opted not to have the annual event. The group chose not to have the banquet again this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The group plans to schedule its next banquet for 2023.
Reach Dane Head Start
Families in the Marshall area with children between 1-3 years old may sign them up for the Reach Dane head start program. The program is free and is part of the day Tuesday through Friday. It has an educational curriculum, nutritional meals, transportation, social-emotional support, health and dental checkups, disability services and community resources, like referrals for jobs, housing, medical, adult education and other family needs. For more, go to reachdane.org. People may call 608-577-6934 or email enrollment@reachdane.org. Of the 17-plus locations in Dane and Green counties, the Marshall location is at the Early Learning Center, 369 School Street.
ESL classes
The Jefferson County Literacy Council is hosting English as a second language classes at the Karl Junginger Memorial Library every Saturday at 9 a.m.
Meals on Wheels
The Karl Junginger Memorial Library is in need of volunteers for the Meals on Wheels program. Volunteers deliver meals for a few hours at a time. Those interested can contact Paula at pjacob@waterloo.lib.wi.us.
Waterloo/Marshall Food Pantry
The Waterloo/Marshall Food Pantry, 117 E. Madison St. in Waterloo, is open during its regular hours, 9-10 a.m. on Saturdays and noon to 1 p.m. and 7 to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays. For more information, contact Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679.
Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Clinic
Qualifying taxpayers are invited to receive free tax preparation and electronic filing of their 2021 federal and state income tax returns at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Volunteer Income Tax Assistance clinic. This IRS-sponsored program is available for low and moderate income taxpayers at no cost, and no appointments are needed.
Hours are Wednesdays now through April 13 and the operation will be out of the UW-Whitewater Community Engagement Center, 1260 W. Main Street, Whitewater. The clinic is staffed by certified student preparers and supervised by faculty in the College of Business and Economics Department of Accounting.
Important information, including a location map, program limitations and required supporting documents, can be found at https://bit.ly/3tD7iPP. For more information email vita@uww.edu or call 262-472-5452.
