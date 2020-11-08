On Saturday at 11:37 am, Dane County Deputies along with Deer-Grove Fire and EMS responded to an injury crash at 4558 Ridge Road in the Town of Cottage Grove.
Trevor Scharnke, of Marshall, was traveling southbound on Ridge Road when he turned into a private driveway and into the path of a northbound bicyclist. The cyclist, Christopher T. Endres, was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Scharnke was cited for failure to yield while making a left turn.
This was the second crash between a car driver and cyclists that has sent at least one bicyclist to the hospital that Dane County deputies have responded to in the last week.
On Tuesday, Nov. 3, Dane County deputies responded to a scene on County Highway TT in the Town of Sun Prairie. In that crash, a driver hit two cyclists from behind, sending two cyclists to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Ramona Gomez, a 31-year-old driver from Marshall, was cited for inattentive driving after striking the bicyclists from behind on Highway TT. One of the cyclists, 20-year-old Joshua Linn, was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Organization’s website reminds drivers that people on bicycles have the same rights and responsibilities as people behind the wheel of a vehicle. Here are some tips for drivers:
- Yield to bicyclists as you would motorists and do not underestimate their speed. This will help avoid turning in front of a bicyclist traveling on the road or sidewalk, often at an intersection or driveway.
- In parking lots, at stop signs, when packing up, or when parking, search your surroundings for other vehicles, including bicycles.
- Drivers turning right on red should look to the right and behind to avoid hitting a bicyclist approaching from the right rear. Stop completely and look left-right-left and behind before turning right on red.
- Obey the speed limit, reduce speed for road conditions and drive defensively to avoid a crash with a cyclist.
- Give cyclists room. Do not pass too closely. Pass bicyclists as you would any other vehicle—when it’s safe to move over into an adjacent lane.
