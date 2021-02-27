Jan. 11
OWI; officer was advised of a subject following another vehicle. Officer pulled subject over and citations were issued. 9:34 a.m.
Dog bite; officer was advised of a dog bite complaint. Report was taken and all steps were followed. 1:21 p.m.
Identity theft; officer was advised subject was scammed through Facebook. 1:30 p.m.
Jan. 12
Check welfare; officer assisted citizen who fell in the road. Gave citizen a ride home. 7:48 a.m.
Traffic stop; officer observed subject speeding. Traffic stop was made and citation was issued. 8:25 a.m.
Scam; officer was advised of and took report of Facebook scam requesting money. 10:45 a.m.
Traffic stop; officer observed subject speeding. Multiple citations issued. 11:34 a.m.
Jan. 15
Assist; officer assisted Dodge County with traffic accident on Highway 19. 8:55 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.