Jan. 11

OWI; officer was advised of a subject following another vehicle. Officer pulled subject over and citations were issued. 9:34 a.m.

Dog bite; officer was advised of a dog bite complaint. Report was taken and all steps were followed. 1:21 p.m.

Identity theft; officer was advised subject was scammed through Facebook. 1:30 p.m.

Jan. 12

Check welfare; officer assisted citizen who fell in the road. Gave citizen a ride home. 7:48 a.m.

Traffic stop; officer observed subject speeding. Traffic stop was made and citation was issued. 8:25 a.m.

Scam; officer was advised of and took report of Facebook scam requesting money. 10:45 a.m.

Traffic stop; officer observed subject speeding. Multiple citations issued. 11:34 a.m.

Jan. 15

Assist; officer assisted Dodge County with traffic accident on Highway 19. 8:55 a.m.

