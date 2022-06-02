Program granting students free meals during pandemic to end with the school year

A national program used by local school districts that has provided students with free school meals for the last two years is set to expire on the last day of this school year.
In August 2020, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) opened up the criteria of its National School Lunch Program’s Seamless Summer Option, allowing school districts to provide meals throughout the school year, rather than just during the months of summer vacation.
The program was offered to additional school districts that previously didn’t qualify, and expanded year-round, through the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Cambridge, Deerfield, Monona Grove, McFarland, Waterloo and Marshall school districts have all been using this program, and will now see it sunset.
The waiver for the program is set to expire by the end of the 2021-22 school year. While the waiver was initially set to expire June 30, 2021, the USDA extended the program multiple times, with the latest extension being issued April 2021.
“USDA has been able to allow this because of special authority Congress provided,” a USDA spokesperson said in an email. “Unfortunately, those special flexibilities expire at the end of June because some in Congress did not support extending them, so USDA no longer has the authority to offer these options. Without Congressional action, our tools to assist program operators are much more limited. Therefore, USDA can no longer allow schools to operate the SSO program while school is in session.”
The program not only allows schools to offer students free meals, and reimburses districts more than usual on meal costs, but also gives districts flexibility on when, how and where students got their lunches, which was pivotal when districts were practicing distance learning and needed to deliver meals to students’ homes.
But, while pandemic restrictions have mostly been lifted, complications remain. School districts have felt the constraints of the supply chain and rising prices, local school nutrition directors said, expressing concern over food accessibility and cost.
“Nationwide, what happens is kids will go through the lunch line, you know, and they’re hungry at that time, is they get to the end of the line, and they’ll pull up their name, and they’ll have a negative account,” Janice Murray, Cambridge School District Food Service Director, said. “So, they take the tray away, throw the food away, and the child gets nothing to eat. That’s a common practice throughout the US. So when we went to Universal free meals, it took that stigma away, everybody got fed the way it should be, in my opinion. “
With the flexibility offered by the USDA’s multiple waivers, schools have been able to adapt to keep their students fed, but with SSO ending, some nutritional directors are unsure of future challenges.
“The pandemic and supply chain issues have caused substantial disruptions, and school nutrition professionals have worked heroically to ensure children have access to school meals each day,” the spokesperson said. “USDA has offered multiple flexibilities and substantial assistance as we work together for America’s children.”