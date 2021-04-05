In the April 1 edition of The Courier, information in a cutline was incorrect. A photo of Waterloo American Legion Junior Auxiliary member Sienna Cirillo and her sister Avery indicated the two had created all the bunny treat cups donated to local assisted living residences. The Legion Auxiliary had actually created most of the treat cups with the sisters also making some. The Courier regrets the error.
Correction
Amber Gerber
