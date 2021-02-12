Dec. 21
Death; death of elderly subject that was reported. 9:36 a.m.
Lost child; citizen reported a lost child walking in the town. Officer assisted with the return of child and report was completed. 11:06 a.m.
Dec. 22
Traffic stop; officer observed subject driving with non-registration. Citations issued. 10:03 a.m.
Uncontrollable juvenile; officer contacted in regard to an uncontrollable juvenile. Officer addressed issues and report was completed. 10:56 a.m.
Dec. 23
Traffic accident; officer advised of accident, no injuries. Report was taken. 2:08 p.m.
Dec. 28
Domestic disturbance; officer responded to a domestic disturbance. Subject was taken into custody. 7:15 a.m.
Welfare check; officer was advised of a disturbed citizen after a break up. Officer reached out to subject, report was taken. 12:02 p.m.
Prowler complaint; officer advised of suspicious person in the area. Officer checked and wrote report. No suspect found. 3:24 p.m.
Dec. 29
Curfew; officer found juvenile subject in the middle of the night. Citation was issued for curfew. 10:23 a.m.
Dec. 30
Drug possession; officer became aware of suspects sitting in the park. Citation was issued for drug possession. 2:20 p.m.
