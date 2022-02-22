There was no action taken by the Cambridge School Board, but the district will no longer have a mask mandate as of March 1.
Superintendent Marggie Banker told the school board Feb. 21 that shifting to “optional but strongly recommended” was the desire of her and the rest of administration.
“We’ve seen decreased infection rates in this county, state and community. We’ve had decreased absences of students in school,” Banker said.
Banker said she came to the decision after meeting with superintendents and public health directors in Jefferson and Dane counties virtually, as she has done on a regular basis during the pandemic since becoming district administrator. Public Health Madison and Dane County has announced its latest mask order will sunset on March 1.
Banker said a mask mandate could come back if warranted. If there are 2 or more COVID-19 cases in a classroom, students will have to wear masks in the class for 14 days. Also, if one of the schools has a case rate of 3% or higher, a mask mandate will be reinstated for that individual school. At the elementary school, that is 12 students. At the middle and high school levels, that is 7 students.
“The CDC suggested 2% but you have to think about the size of your school and the impact on classrooms,” Banker said.
Students will still be required to wear masks on buses, as the federal mask mandate for public transportation is expected to expire March 18.
“If we look back at our school year and look at how many students were positive with COVID, we would have a handful of weeks where face coverings would have been required,” Banker said.
Banker said administrators felt comfortable with the flexibility 3% will provide the district until there would be a positivity rate that the CDC would deem an outbreak.
The board had reviewed the policy each month since August. In the area, Marshall will decide whether or not to make masks optional at a meeting in March. Waterloo has had an optional policy since last fall. The Deerfield School Board voted on Feb. 21 to make masks optional beginning March 1. And a decision is expected this week from Madison Metropolitan School District.
Facilities audit
Banker also told the school board she is organizing a “facilities audit” to accelerate timelines of needed projects and to prioritize ones that need to be done immediately.
Banker said she and other administrators have developed a list for needed projects at the district’s four campuses and her hope is to have those evaluated and prioritized in March.
Projects including work on building exteriors and interiors, electrical capabilities, ventilation systems, plumbing, required upgrades if necessary to comply with the American Disabilities Act, alarm systems, cameras, fire systems, public address systems and secure entrances. It may also include any “technology and innovative integration” deemed necessary.
Cost estimates will be coming.
“Our goal is to get that request for proposal out the door by March 1,” Banker said. “We’re asking for the proposal to be returned to us by April 1.”
Then a “subset of a team” will review proposals using a rubric provided by Banker and will make recommendations to the finance committee April 9. Banker said the goal is to have a firm to recommend to the school board in April.
“It’s a pretty aggressive timeline but we think that it will set us up that ideally we could get to these over the summer when all the buildings are typically not occupied and somewhat for summer school. Then people can look at roofs, the cooling systems and that sort of thing when students are not around,” Banker said.
Recommendations may include how to prioritize projects.
“We have a budget that is finite so we have to sprinkle in those projects over time,” Banker said.