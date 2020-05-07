March 15
Hit and run accident; report of parked vehicle being struck by unknown vehicle. Investigation continuing.
Disorderly conduct; report of verbal dispute at residence. Officer spoke to subject at residence. One subject left residence for the remainder of the day.
Disorderly conduct; report of physical altercation occurring at residence. Upon arrival, subjects were separated. Officer interviewed everyone at residence. One subject arrested and transported to Jefferson County Jail.
Assist probation; subject stopped in for PBT test due to conditions from court. Subject did have alcohol in his system which is a violation of rules from court. Information to be forwarded to court.March 19
No valid license; officer had subject on a traffic stop. Upon checking driver’s status, officer learned subject did not possess a valid license. Subject arrested and issued citation.Drug investigation; subject wished to report possible drug activity that was going to occur. Officer interviewed subject. Jefferson County Drug Task Force contacted.
March 21
Animal complaint; subject wished to report witnessing possible abuse to family pet. Officer has spoke with subjects. Investigation continuing.
March 23
Assist Marshall; officer requested to assist Marshall Police Department for possible physical altercation at residence. Officer assisted.
March 24
Domestic disturbance; report of possible domestic disturbance involving a firearm occurring at residence. Officers responded to residence. It was discovered suspect had left the scene. Officer spoke with victim. Later in day suspect came to police department for interview. Suspect arrested and transported to Jefferson County Jail.
March 25
Domestic disturbance; report of intoxicated subject at residence with a handgun. Officers responded to residence. Officers were able to get subject to exit building. Officers completed an investigation with all residents. One subject arrested and transported to Jefferson County Jail.
March 26
Domestic disturbance; report of altercation that occurred at residence. Officer spoke with one subject involved as other subject had left. Investigation continuing.
Assist human services; officer was requested to check on subject who was reported to be making suicidal statements. Officer spoke with subject at residence. Human services was contacted. Subject transported to medical facility.
March 29
Disorderly conduct; report of altercation at residence. Officer spoke with subjects involved. Argument was verbal only. Subjects agreed there would be no further problems for the evening.
March 31
Fraud; report of possible fraudulent use of credit card occurring. Officer met with financial institute and suspect. Suspect was found to be the victim. Victim informed to contact their local police department to file a report.
