Samantha J. Gulla, 31, of Wisconsin Rapids has been charged with first degree reckless homicide stemming from a March 2 overdose death in Marshall.
According to a release issued June 18 from the Marshall Police Department, officers were dispatched March 2 to an apartment building in the 400 block of Madison Street at approximately 10:09 p.m. for a report of a pulseless non-breather.
Upon arrival, officers found a male subject lying on a bedroom floor who was blue in color and exhibited agonal breathing. Neither officers nor Marshall EMTs could revive the man, whose identity was not released by the Marshall Police Department. Officers found drug paraphernalia consistent with heroin use on the scene.
An autopsy was conducted and the results were forwarded to the Marshall Police Department. According to the release, the results of the autopsy and further investigation resulted in the charge against Gulla for delivering heroin that resulted in death.
First degree reckless homicide is a Class C Felony and if Gulla is found guilty, she could face a fine of up to $100,000, 40 years in prison, or both.
