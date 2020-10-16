Sept. 28

Traffic complaint/investigation, Highway 19 and Highway TT, 12:02 a.m.

PNB/AED response, 500 block of Madison Street, 1:41 a.m.

Domestic disturbance, 200 block of Overlook Terrace, 2:26 a.m.

Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Overlook Terrace, 2:26 a.m.

Domestic disturbance, 200 block of Overlook Terrace, 3:04 a.m.

Preserve the peace, 200 block of Overlook Terrace, 9:50 a.m.

At-large person, 200 block of Overlook Terrace, 5:04 p.m.

Sept. 29

Traffic stop, Main Street, 2:12 p.m.

Traffic stop, Deerfield Road, 2:38 p.m.

Traffic stop, Deerfield Road, 3:04 p.m.

Traffic stop, Main Street, 3:28 p.m.

Traffic stop, 200 block of Deerfield Road, 3:45 p.m.

Traffic stop, Deerfield Road, 4:01 p.m.

Traffic stop, Deerfield Road, 4:41 p.m.

Traffic stop, Hubbell Street, 4:47 p.m.

Traffic stop, 700 block of Main Street, 5:05 p.m.

Traffic stop, Deerfield Road, 5:17 p.m.

Traffic stop, Madison Street, 5:56 p.m.

Traffic stop, 1000 block of Hubbell Street, 6:20 p.m.

Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Lakewood Terrace, 6:31 p.m.

Traffic stop, Main Street, 6:39 p.m.

Traffic stop, Deerfield Road, 6:51 p.m.

Traffic stop, Main Street, 7:03 p.m.

Sept. 30

Theft, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 12:54 p.m.

Threats complaint, 600 block of Madison Street, 2:26 p.m.

Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Lakewood Terrace, 4:48 p.m.

Domestic disturbance, 500 block of Karem Drive, 6:08 p.m.

Assist police, 500 block of Karem Drive, 6:25 p.m.

Noise complaint, 200 block of Evergreen Drive, 6:53 p.m.

Assist EMS/fire, 300 block of Juniper Lane, 8 p.m.

Threats complaint, 100 block of Freidel Drive, 11:23 p.m.

Oct. 1

Theft- retail, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 7:51 a.m.

Parking complaint on street, 100 block of Main Street, 10:57 a.m.

Traffic stop, Madison Street, 2:34 p.m.

Oct. 2

Traffic complaint/investigation, 100 block of Hubbell Street, 1:43 p.m.

Assist police, 500 block of Madison Street, 10:04 p.m.

Oct. 3

Traffic stop, Main Street, 1:11 a.m.

Damage to property, 400 block of Lakewood Terrace, 10:30 a.m.

Burglary – residential, 500 block of Sleepy Hollow Lane, 1:33 p.m.

Serving legal papers, 200 block of Evergreen Drive, 5:25 p.m.

Traffic stop, West Main Street and Water’s Edge Court, 11:08 p.m.

Oct. 4

Disturbance, 1000 block of Lewellen Street, 8:57 p.m.

Assist EMS/fire, 100 block of Blue Spruce Lane, 6:59 p.m.

Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Lakewood Terrace, 7:32 p.m.

