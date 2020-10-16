Sept. 28
Traffic complaint/investigation, Highway 19 and Highway TT, 12:02 a.m.
PNB/AED response, 500 block of Madison Street, 1:41 a.m.
Domestic disturbance, 200 block of Overlook Terrace, 2:26 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Overlook Terrace, 2:26 a.m.
Domestic disturbance, 200 block of Overlook Terrace, 3:04 a.m.
Preserve the peace, 200 block of Overlook Terrace, 9:50 a.m.
At-large person, 200 block of Overlook Terrace, 5:04 p.m.
Sept. 29
Traffic stop, Main Street, 2:12 p.m.
Traffic stop, Deerfield Road, 2:38 p.m.
Traffic stop, Deerfield Road, 3:04 p.m.
Traffic stop, Main Street, 3:28 p.m.
Traffic stop, 200 block of Deerfield Road, 3:45 p.m.
Traffic stop, Deerfield Road, 4:01 p.m.
Traffic stop, Deerfield Road, 4:41 p.m.
Traffic stop, Hubbell Street, 4:47 p.m.
Traffic stop, 700 block of Main Street, 5:05 p.m.
Traffic stop, Deerfield Road, 5:17 p.m.
Traffic stop, Madison Street, 5:56 p.m.
Traffic stop, 1000 block of Hubbell Street, 6:20 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Lakewood Terrace, 6:31 p.m.
Traffic stop, Main Street, 6:39 p.m.
Traffic stop, Deerfield Road, 6:51 p.m.
Traffic stop, Main Street, 7:03 p.m.
Sept. 30
Theft, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 12:54 p.m.
Threats complaint, 600 block of Madison Street, 2:26 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Lakewood Terrace, 4:48 p.m.
Domestic disturbance, 500 block of Karem Drive, 6:08 p.m.
Assist police, 500 block of Karem Drive, 6:25 p.m.
Noise complaint, 200 block of Evergreen Drive, 6:53 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 300 block of Juniper Lane, 8 p.m.
Threats complaint, 100 block of Freidel Drive, 11:23 p.m.
Oct. 1
Theft- retail, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 7:51 a.m.
Parking complaint on street, 100 block of Main Street, 10:57 a.m.
Traffic stop, Madison Street, 2:34 p.m.
Oct. 2
Traffic complaint/investigation, 100 block of Hubbell Street, 1:43 p.m.
Assist police, 500 block of Madison Street, 10:04 p.m.
Oct. 3
Traffic stop, Main Street, 1:11 a.m.
Damage to property, 400 block of Lakewood Terrace, 10:30 a.m.
Burglary – residential, 500 block of Sleepy Hollow Lane, 1:33 p.m.
Serving legal papers, 200 block of Evergreen Drive, 5:25 p.m.
Traffic stop, West Main Street and Water’s Edge Court, 11:08 p.m.
Oct. 4
Disturbance, 1000 block of Lewellen Street, 8:57 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 100 block of Blue Spruce Lane, 6:59 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Lakewood Terrace, 7:32 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.