Sept. 21
Check person, 600 block of Converse Avenue, 2:39 p.m.
Check person, 400 block of Farnham Street, 3:03 p.m.
Traffic stop, West Freidel Drive and Overlook Terrace, 9:32 p.m.
Suspicious vehicle, 800 block of Canal Road, 11:22 p.m.
Sept. 22
Traffic stop, Deerfield Road, 7 a.m.
Check person, 400 block of Farnham Street, 9:11 a.m.
Traffic stop, Main Street, 1:38 p.m.
Theft – retail, 500 block of Main Street, 7:51 p.m.
Traffic complaint/investigation, Lothe Road, 8:25 p.m.
Sept. 23
Preserve the peace, 400 block of Madison Street, 5:16 a.m.
Alarm, 300 block of Main Street, 7:53 a.m.
Traffic stop, Deerfield Road, 5 p.m.
Traffic stop, Main Street, 5:03 p.m.
Domestic disturbance, 200 block of Evergreen Drive, 5:24 p.m.
Traffic stop, 600 block of Madison Street, 6:39 p.m.
Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Industrial Drive, 7 p.m.
Sept. 24
Domestic disturbance, 400 block of Madison Street, 2:46 a.m.
Preserve the peace, 400 block of Madison Street, 7:53 a.m.
Alarm, 2000 block of McCoy Road, 12:09 p.m.
Safety hazard, 600 block of Madison Street, 12:39 p.m.
Check person, 200 block of Deerfield Road, 5:41 p.m.
Domestic disturbance, 300 block of Parkway Drive, 6:06 p.m.
At-large person, 600 block of School Street, 8:57 p.m.
Domestic disturbance, 1000 block of Lewellen Street, 11:36 p.m.
Sept. 25
Noise complaint, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 12:12 a.m.
Traffic complaint/investigation, 100 block of Blue Spruce Lane, 8:14 a.m.
Check person, 300 block of Parkway Drive, 9:26 a.m.
Check person, 200 block of Balsam Court, 9:36 a.m.
Check person, 200 block of Evergreen Drive, 9:41 a.m.
Check person, 500 block of Madison Street, 10 a.m.
Check person, 400 block of Hubbell Street, 10:09 a.m.
Check person, 400 block of Hubbell Street, 10:29 a.m.
Traffic stop, Madison Street, 10:33 a.m.
Preserve the peace, 300 block of Parkway Drive, 2:23 p.m.
Suspicious vehicle, 600 block of Madison Street, 4:12 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Hemlock Lane, 5:02 p.m.
Damage to property, 500 block of Madison Street, 7:48 p.m.
Recovered/stolen outside agency, 200 block of Scenic Circle, 9:02 p.m.
Assist police, 200 block of Scenic Circle, 9:04 p.m.
Death investigation, 300 block of School Street, 9:59 p.m.
Sept. 26
Suspicious person, Sleepy Hollow Lane and Riverview Drive, 1:36 a.m.
Noise complaint, 100 block of Indian Summer Road, 12:01 p.m.
Disturbance, 500 block of Sleepy Hollow Lane, 12:16 p.m.
Disturbance – unwanted person, 500 block of Sleepy Hollow Lane, 5:37 p.m.
Sept. 27
Safety hazard, 500 block of Bentwood Drive, 12:19 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 300 block of Parkway Drive, 10:18 p.m.
Suspicious vehicle, 800 block of Canal Road, 11:08 p.m.
