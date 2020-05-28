May 11
Suspicious vehicle, 600 block of Madison Street, 9:55 p.m.
Traffic stop, Riverview Drive and Sleepy Hollow Lane, 10:39 p.m.
May 12
Assist EMS/fire, 300 block of Juniper Lane, 1:39 a.m.
Safety hazard, Main Street, 3:59 a.m.
PNB/AED response, 200 block of Evergreen Drive, 9:14 a.m.
Theft, 500 block of Freidel Drive, 4:20 p.m.
Check person, Highway 19 and Box Elder Road, 11:02 p.m.
May 13
Suspicious vehicle, Overlook Terrace, 12:19 a.m.
Check person, 500 block of Hubbell Street, 1:56 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 100 block of Evergreen Boulevard, 4:34 p.m.
Check person, 600 block of Sunnyview Lane, 8:18 p.m.
May 14
Check person, 100 block of Beebe Street, 10:10 p.m.
May 15
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Lakewood Terrace, 10:32 a.m.
Alarm, 700 block of Lewellen Street, 2:45 p.m.
Animal complaint/disturbance, 200 block of Indian Summer Road, 8:27 p.m.
Suspicious vehicle, Highway 19 and Box Elder Road, 9:41 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 100 block of Blue Spruce Lane, 10:31 p.m.
May 16
Alarm, 800 block of Hubbell Street, 12:35 p.m.
Civil dispute, Lothe Street, 1:42 p.m.
Assist police, 500 block of Karem Drive, 10:19 p.m.
May 17
Check person, Indian Summer Road, 12:11 a.m.
Alarm, 700 block of Lewellen Street, 8:13 a.m.Domestic disturbance, 900 block of Hubbell Street, 5:08 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.