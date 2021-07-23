May 17
Traffic stop, officer performed traffic stop, several citations were issued.
May 18
Accident, officer assisted with providing an accident report for a two-car accident in park.
May 19
Traffic stop, officer performed traffic stop, citations issued.
Assist, officers responded to an altercation, situation was handled and report was filed.
Theft, officer responded and took a report for theft from vehicle.
Theft, officer assisted with a report for theft of license plate.
May 20
Welfare check, officer received information of a possible suicidal threat situation, report was made.
Uncontrollable juvenile, officers responded to an issue with an uncontrollable juvenile who caused damage to property, report was taken and services were provided.
Lost property, officer filed a report for a missing cashier’s check.Traffic stop, officer performed traffic stop, citations issued.
Traffic stop, officer performed traffic stop, citation issued.
May 21
Traffic stop, officer performed traffic stop, citation issued.