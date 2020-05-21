April 5
Assist Dodge County; officer requested to assist with a possible altercation at residence in Dodge County. Officer assisted.
April 7
Domestic disturbance; report of a woman yelling and crying in area of apartment building. Officers made contact with female. Upon further investigation it was learned an altercation occurred at residence. One subject arrested and transported to Jefferson County jail.
April 8
Theft from vehicle; report of items taken from vehicle by unknown subjects. Investigation continuing.
Theft from vehicle; report of items taken from vehicle by unknown subjects. Investigation continuing.
Theft from vehicle; report of items taken from vehicle by unknown subjects. Investigation continuing.
Theft from vehicle; report of items taken from vehicle by unknown subjects. Investigation continuing.
Suspicious activity; subject reports finding items from glovebox in car all over seat in vehicle. Subject advised no items appeared to be missing.
Assist public; report of slight damage done to parked vehicle. Officer followed up with suspect vehicle information. Names were exchanged with vehicle owners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.