Nov. 19
Disorderly conduct; officer assisted with uncontrollable juvenile. Investigation still pending, 11:01 a.m.
Nov. 20
Traffic stop; officer observed subject speeding. Citation was issued, 8:44 a.m.
Nov. 23
OWI; officer observed subject speeding and issued an OWI, 9:53 a.m.
Assist; officer requested to assist Marshall PD with a traffic stop, 11:14 a.m.
Assist; officer requested to assist Marshall PD for mutual aid, 12:13 p.m.
Traffic stop; officer issued citations due to speeding, 1:34 p.m.
Runaway; officer was advised of a juvenile runaway. Pending further investigation, 1:58 p.m.
Speeding; officer observed subject speeding. Citation issued, 2:26 p.m.
Nov. 24
Speeding; officer issued citation, 8:50 a.m.
Nov. 30
Speeding; officer observed subject speeding. Citation issued, 2:49 p.m.
