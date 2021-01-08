Nov. 19

Disorderly conduct; officer assisted with uncontrollable juvenile. Investigation still pending, 11:01 a.m.

Nov. 20

Traffic stop; officer observed subject speeding. Citation was issued, 8:44 a.m.

Nov. 23

OWI; officer observed subject speeding and issued an OWI, 9:53 a.m.

Assist; officer requested to assist Marshall PD with a traffic stop, 11:14 a.m.

Assist; officer requested to assist Marshall PD for mutual aid, 12:13 p.m.

Traffic stop; officer issued citations due to speeding, 1:34 p.m.

Runaway; officer was advised of a juvenile runaway. Pending further investigation, 1:58 p.m.

Speeding; officer observed subject speeding. Citation issued, 2:26 p.m.

Nov. 24

Speeding; officer issued citation, 8:50 a.m.

Nov. 30

Speeding; officer observed subject speeding. Citation issued, 2:49 p.m.

