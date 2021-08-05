The Department of Public Health Madison & Dane County is looking for information regarding a cat that bit a woman on Karem Drive in Marshall on Aug. 3 at 6 a.m.
The cat is described as a black domestic shorthair with a small amount of white on its chest.
Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to call the Police and Fire Dispatcher at (608) 255-2345 and ask for the animal services officer.
If the animal is not located, it is possible that this animal may go on to bite someone else. It will also mean that the bite victim may be required to complete a series of costly injections to prevent rabies.