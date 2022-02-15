It’s been 50 years since Terry Hellenbrand started working for his dad at the store he’d take over 2 years after that.
Hellenbrand’s has been a staple in Marshall since 1972. But the store’s actual history goes back farther.
“It’s actually been a hardware store and general store since the 1890s,” Hellenbrand said. “It’s basically been in three families since then. One family had it for just a couple or three years, and then the family we got it from was the Strassberg family. But, basically it was built by the Kaisers in the 1890s and then in 1930 or so, the Straussberg family took it and had it until 1969.”
After selling the land contract, the Straussberg family regained ownership and sold the property to Hellenbrand’s father in 1972.
“There was an implement business so he initially wanted to do a tractor and supply business,” Hellenbrand said.
There was another hardware store in town at that time, Hellenbrand said. But then that store went out of business, driving up demand for hardware, specifically from Hellenbrand’s.
Fifty years ago, in 1972, Hellenbrand started working for his dad. Hetook over the family business in 1974. Hellenbrand also signed up to be affiliated with Ace Hardware in 1974.
“There were a couple other smaller chains we had bought from first. There was Frankfort Hardware out of Milwaukee, which is long gone, and also Cole Hardware out of Minneapolis, which is also long gone,” Hellenbrand said. “The local chains kind of disappeared.”
The original building was much smaller than what is now at the corner of State Highways 19 and 73 now. It was about 1,000 square feet in the 1890s. A new facade was put on the building in about 1910.
“Basically it’s about the same as it is nowadays, and I believe they built onto it about five times for more rooms,” Hellenbrand said.
After Hellenbrand took over, he took down two buildings to the east in between his store and The Silver Fox to add onto his property.
The first building came down in 1980. That addition encompassed the area that is now from the cash register to the front of the building. After a few years, they built on the site immediately to the east. The second building came down in 2003, and the Hellenbrands continued adding on.
“We actually built on another 50-foot wide chunk by 120,” Hellenbrand said.
He said that when he bought the building, it was about 3,600 square feet. Now with the additions,t, it’s a little more than 14,000 square feet.
“It helps because we have more basement space for storage and we can drive right in for storage and things like this,” Hellenbrand said.
The Hellenbrands have done four renovations to the building.
Going through the struggles of the pandemic, supply shortages and inflation in the past two years have made business difficult, but the Hellenbrands keep moving forward.
“It has been an interesting time. The last couple years have probably been some of the more challenging times. That’s not something you’ve really witnessed in the first 50 years of doing it,” Hellenbrand said. “We never thought we’d see a time when you couldn’t get plastic bags and different strange things that have been hard to come by. I didn’t think we’d be seeing that inflation so quickly like we saw in the 70s and 80s, but inflation was pretty mellow compared to what’s going on right now.”
Sales have gone in interesting directions too.
“We’ve sold something like 14,000 tubs of sanitary wipes,” Hellenbrand said.
The Hellenbrands ordered wipes ahead of time and scouted for the items to make sure the sales could be done.
“There have been a ton of things like copper tubing, plastic pipes to plastic lawn chairs. You couldn’t seem to get a lawn chair last year to save your soul,” Hellenbrand said. “I don’t know why. I don’t think everybody was outside having a party on their lawn chairs but it’s the strangest things that have become hard to come by.”
“Now, you can’t buy a little 1 pound propane tank,” he continued. “We still have some because we bought hundreds of them when they said they were getting short. We kind of started stockpiling them. They say you can’t order more than 2 cases a week, so we ordered our 2 cases every week whether we’re selling them or not.”
Hellenbrand runs the business with Sue, his wife. Their son Taylor also works at the store, and expects to take over the business someday.
“He’s worked for us all through growing up, and now he brings his daughter by to visit. I guess it’s a fourth generation, but probably a young fourth generation,” Hellenbrand said.
“We’re the babysitters,” Sue said.
“Yes, we’re the babysitters, but she likes to think she’s working,” Hellenbrand added.
Terry and Sue also live on the property in an adjoining home.
The Hellenbrands also reflected on overseeing the store during a transition to a computerized world.
“It’s hard. It’s easy until there’s problems,” Sue said. “Then you have to figure out the problem and call for help.”
Sue said there aren’t specific good memories that come to mind, but the ongoing interaction with people is what they look at fondly.
“There’s just a lot of nice people. You get to know a lot of people and now there’s a lot of new people to get to know. Now a lot of our old guys are passing away. A lot of the construction folks used to come in and you’d say, ‘That’s Bob and Tom,’” Sue said.
“Starting out at 16 or 17 years old, a lot of those old folks were actually really good teachers. They helped put a lot of stuff up,” Hellenbrand said. Now, “ a lot of those guys are 80 or 90 years old and they’re missing in action.”
He also said another fun aspect has been sponsoring youth athletics and getting to know kids in various sports.
“It keeps you in tune with the various things going on in town,” Hellenbrand said.
Hellenbrand also looks back on their employees over the years and becoming friends with them or seeing them grow up. Early on, retirees would help at the store. High school students would work at the store as well.
“We’ve had a lot of good help over the years,” Hellenbrand said. “We got them for a few years and all of the sudden they’re going to their weddings and they have kids growing up. They also go off to college.”