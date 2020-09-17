Aug. 31
Assist police, Highway 73 and Sherman Drive, 2:48 a.m.
Safety hazard, Highway 19 and Karem Drive, 5:10 a.m.
Check person, 400 block of Farnham Street, 2:26 p.m.
Civil dispute, 200 block of Deerfield Road, 3:59 p.m.
Traffic stop, Main Street, 4:49 p.m.
Noise complaint, 400 block of Best Built Parkway, 7:42 p.m.
Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Koch Drive, 9:58 p.m.
Traffic stop, Highway N and Koshkonong Road, 11:33 p.m.
Sept. 1
Neighbor trouble, 200 block of Deerfield Road, 1:41 p.m.
Check person, 400 block of Farnham Street, 6:06 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 300 block of Fir Lane, 8:54 p.m.
Traffic stop, Main Street, 9:33 p.m.
Sept. 2
Traffic stop, Main Street, 1:55 p.m.
Disturbance, 600 block of Meadowview Lane, 2:41 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Lakewood Terrace, 3:15 p.m.
Traffic complaint/investigation, 500 block of Hubbell Street, 7:33 p.m.
Assist police, 200 block of Lakewood Terrace, 9:09 p.m.
Noise complaint, 200 block of Evergreen Drive, 10:28 p.m.
Sept. 3
Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Koch Drive, 4:27 a.m.
Assist police, 1000 block of Lewellen Street, 8:40 a.m.
Serving legal papers, 200 block of Deerfield Road, 1:46 p.m.
Accident unknown injuries, Arbor Vitae Drive, 5:42 p.m.
Threats complaint, 800 block of Riverview Court, 6:19 p.m.
Sept. 4
Animal complaint/disturbance, 100 block of Main Street, 2:25 a.m.
Traffic stop, Deerfield Road, 4:36 a.m.
Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Industrial Drive, 11:09 a.m.
Assist police, 100 block of Blue Spruce Lane, 2:26 p.m.
Check person, 200 block of Indian Summer Road, 2:34 p.m.
Civil dispute, 200 block of Evergreen Drive, 5:45 p.m.
Sept. 5
Assist police, Bishop Circle, 12:33 a.m.
Noise complaint, 400 block of Lakewood Terrace, 12:58 a.m.
Sexual assault of a child, 500 block of Madison Street, 1:20 a.m.
Sexual assault of a child, 500 block of Madison Street, 10:20 a.m.
Traffic stop, Deerfield Road, 12:10 p.m.
Disturbance, 400 block of Farnham Street, 1:22 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 300 block of Fir Lane, 2:29 p.m.
Juvenile complaint, 1000 block of Lewellen Street, 8:49 p.m.
Traffic complaint/investigation, 500 block of Bentwood Drive, 9:06 p.m.
Sept. 6
Noise complaint, West Freidel Drive and Lakewood Terrace, 12:41 a.m.
Suspicious vehicle, 100 block of Pardee Street, 2:53 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 6000 block of Hurd Street, 3:50 a.m.
Safety hazard, Motl Street, 7:30 a.m.
Theft from auto, 400 block of Sunset Court, 8:09 a.m.
Traffic complaint/investigation, 200 block of Evergreen Drive, 9:57 a.m.
Theft, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 11:49 a.m.
Traffic complaint/investigation, Highway 19 and Twin Lane Road, 6:04 p.m.
Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Industrial Drive, 6:24 p.m.
