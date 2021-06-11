Lollapalooza is a four-day event in the middle of summer where Chicago’s Grant Park hosts some of music’s top entertainers. This year, attendees will be able to see Miley Cyrus, Tyler, the Creator, Post Malone and Foo Fighters headline the festival.
In a little more than a week, Marshall’s Firemen’s Park will host a few bands for a small community festival. While Dave Grohl probably won’t be coming by to perform, the family-friendly Salzapalooza will only offer entertainment and an opportunity to help the Marshall Fire Department.
When Eric and Lindsey Salzwedel moved to Marshall in December of 2019 they had talked about ways they could assist local organizations or charities.
“We wanted to find a way to make a difference for where we live,” Eric Salzwedel said. “It’s always been a big part of our lives to get family and friends together and how much fun would it be to kind of get the community to get together and raise some funds for our local organizations or non-profits.”
The pair knew live music would be a draw for people and this prompted them to come up with the idea to call the event Salzapalooza as a bit of a nod to their last name.
Salzapalooza will be held Saturday, June 26 from 3-9 p.m. The event is free to attend and will feature music performances from Beth Kille (slated to play from 5:30-7 p.m.) and Saturday Morning Cartel (set to take the stage at 7:30 p.m.). Salzwedel is working to secure a third live music act for the earlier part of the event and noted recorded music would be played when the there are no performances occurring. Performance times are subject to change.
Food and beverages, including alcoholic beverages, will be available to purchase.
There will also be a bags tournament, 50/50 raffles, and bucket raffles. Salzwedel said people will need to be present to win the raffles. Proceeds from the food/beverage sales, raffles and bags tournament will be donated to the fire department.
People will also be able to purchase a Salzapalooza t-shirt through June 18. Shirts can be bought online at eventbrite.com by searching the name of the event. Net proceeds from the t-shirt sales will be donated to the fire department.
While the event is free, attendees are asked to pre-register through the eventbrite.com event listing to ensure there is enough food and beverages available.
For more information, visit the Salzapalooza Facebook page.
This will actually be the second Salzapalooza. The couple hosted a small gathering for immediate family and close friends in 2020 opting to not make it a larger community due to COVID-19. The first Salzapalooza gathering netted approximately $700 for the Marshall Fire Department.
“This year, because things are opening up a bit more we have more of an opportunity for us to put it out there to the community we decided to support the fire department once again,” he said.
Salzwedel said in the future the couple would like to have the single-day event benefit other local organizations and charities.
Salzapalooza is receiving support from several local businesses and organizations. The organizers said anyone else interested in sponsoring or assisting in other ways is invited to contact the couple through the event’s Facebook page.
“It’s been fantastic to see and we’re definitely looking to grow,” Salzwedel said. “We just hope people will come out and support the community and have a fun day.”