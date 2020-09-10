Aug. 24
Check person, 300 block of Springview Drive, 4:04 a.m.
Check person, 100 block of Frosty Court, 2:23 p.m.
Traffic stop, Main Street, 7:32 p.m.
Aug. 25
Safety hazard, Hubbell Street, 1:43 a.m.
Check person, 600 block of Madison Street, 1:59 a.m.
Assist police, 3:13 a.m.
Disturbance – unwanted person, 200 block of Lakewood Terrace, 6:11 a.m.
Weapons offense, 200 block of Sunnyview Lane, 2:39 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 100 block of Blue Spruce Lane, 4:24 p.m.
Check person, 400 block of Madison Street, 6:19 p.m.
Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Karem Drive, 8:21 p.m.
Aug. 26
Assist EMS/fire, 300 block of Cypress Circle, 9:01 a.m.
Aug. 27
Check person, Beebe Street, 6:23 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 600 block of Meadowview Lane, 7:55 a.m.
Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Box Elder Road, 4:35 p.m.
Preserve the peace, 800 block of Main Street, 6:59 p.m.
Retail theft, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 8:24 p.m.
Check person, 700 block of Main Street, 9:24 p.m.
Aug. 28
Traffic stop, Main Street, 1:45 p.m.
Traffic stop, Madison Street, 2:03 p.m.
Traffic stop, Madison Street, 5:10 p.m.
Traffic stop, Deerfield Road, 5:21 p.m.
Stray animal, 300 block of Park Drive, 7:44 p.m.
Aug. 29
Assist police, 500 block of Karem Drive, 3:52 a.m.
Theft, 200 block of Deerfield Road, 10:41 a.m.
Traffic complaint/investigation, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 11:39 a.m.
Traffic stop, Madison Street, 2:06 p.m.
Suspicious vehicle, 800 block of Hubbell Street, 2:25 p.m.
Traffic stop, Main Street, 2:41 p.m.
Accident property damage, 700 block of Sunnyview Lane, 9:24 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Lakewood Terrace, 9:44 p.m.
Aug. 30
Suspicious vehicle, 700 block of Hubbell Street, 1:11 a.m.
Parking complaint on street, 900 block of Lewellen Street, 10:19 a.m.
Parking complaint on street, 200 block of Hubbell Street, 12:35 p.m.
Traffic stop, Madison Street, 2:03 p.m.
Traffic stop, 200 block of Main Street, 2:32 p.m.
Safety hazard, Box Elder Road and Highway 19, 4:22 p.m.
Suspicious vehicle, 800 block of Hubbell Street, 4:59 p.m.
Accident unknown injuries, 100 block of Main Street, 5:28 p.m.
Accident hit and run, 200 block of Merrick Terrace, 6:26 p.m.
Assist police, Highway 73 and West Medina Road, 10:27 p.m.
