Feb. 9
Damage to property; report filed of possible damage to property, 8:41 a.m.
Welfare check; officer requested to assist juvenile with concerns of harming himself, 11:06 a.m.
Traffic accident; officer responded to a traffic accident between two vehicles, 1:41 p.m.
Feb. 10
Assist; officer asked by local business to assist with a case drive off. Gas was later paid for and no charges were filed, 10:50 a.m.
Traffic stop, subject cited for operating while suspended, 11:33 a.m.
Feb. 11
Mutual aid request; officer requested to assist with traffic for a fire in Marshall, 7:46 a.m.
Feb. 15
Traffic stop; officer performed a routine traffic stop which resulted in an OWI, 7:46 a.m.
Feb. 16
Assist motorist; officer responded to a run off and assisted motorist, 8:16 a.m.
Property damage; officer assisted with writing report for damage to a pole at the school, 2:18 p.m.
