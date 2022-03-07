After several years of waiting, the Waterloo Police Department will be at full staff with the hiring of a new officer.
The Waterloo Common Council on March 3 approved the hiring of Brenton Kryszak, 24, of New Berlin, as a full-time police officer. With his hiring, the police department will be at full staff for the first time in four years.
“Part of it was we’ve had people transfer out of the department,” Waterloo Police Chief Denis Sorenson said, adding that budget constraints also held up the hiring process.
The police department has now been taking applications for the officer position for approximately seven months.
“It will be nice just being at full staff when things do happen. Then we have the coverage,” Sorenson added.
Kryszak was unanimously recommended by the city’s Health and Safety Committee. He has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh.
“He has completed the police academy at Western Technical College in Sparta, which means he is certifiable,” Thomas said. “He currently works in security. This will be his first law enforcement position.”
His first day was tentatively set for March 20.
Kryszak was not in attendance at the March 3 meeting.
As that position was filled, one continues to be vacant. Also on the March 3 agenda was the hiring of a new city clerk to fill the void left when Mo Hansen left in January for a job as an operations manager at Ab E Manufacturing in the city’s industrial park.
However, just prior to the meeting, two candidates both chose to accept work elsewhere.
“In the last four days they both backed out,” Mayor Jeni Quimby said. “They were offered different opportunities, so we’re starting all over.”
However, there was another announcement regarding that hiring process.
“But, in the last couple of days I also got two more (applications). It's equally as good so we are excited about that too,” Quimby said.
Quimby and Ward 2 Ald. Eric Rhynes will interview the two new candidates. They may have a recommendation at the next common council meeting, March 17 at 7 p.m.