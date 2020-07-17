June 1
Found property; subject turned in money found on North Monroe Street. Officer took money for safe keeping.
June 2
Traffic accident; report of vehicle striking parked car in parking lot. Officer took report.
June 3
Suspicious person; subject reports being propositioned by unknown subject while taking the dog for a walk. Officers collected information and checked area with no matching description found.
Worthless checks; officer received report of subject writing worthless checks to local business that came back due to account closed. Suspect contacted and given two weeks to pay for checks or report will be forwarded to district attorney’s office.
June 5
Probation violation; officer had contact with subject that appeared under the influence of illegal substance. Subject was on probation. Probation officer was contacted and requested subject be taken into custody. Subject arrested and transported to Jefferson County Jail.
June 6
Theft – all other; report of items taken from residence. Investigation continuing.
June 7
Traffic accident; report of vehicle driving off roadway striking a post and mailbox. Officer took report. Driver issued citations.
Assist citizen; complainant reports wanting subject removed who is refusing to leave residence. Officer made contact at residence. Subject taken to police department to arrange for a ride back home.
Feeling from officer; officer attempted to make a traffic stop on vehicle. Vehicle did not stop immediately. When vehicle did stop, driver fled from scene. Investigation continuing.
