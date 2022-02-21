Events in the coming week in Marshall and Waterloo include senior aerobics and adult yoga.
MARSHALL
Thursdays: Library Story Time
The Marshall Public Library hosts Story Time at 10 a.m. on Thursdays. Bring your toddlers and join in music, stories and an activity. More information is available at 608- 655-3123.
First Monday of the month: Paper Crafting
The Marshall Public Library invites adults to join paper crafting at the library from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the first Monday of each month. Those who are interested can create greeting cards and other paper crafts. They are also invited to bring double sided tape or glue. For more information, call 608-655-3123.
Mondays: Senior Aerobics
The Marshall Public Library offers free Senior Aerobics at 10 a.m. on Mondays. This is a low impact (seated or standing) exercise class for seniors 55 and older. Increase your flexibility and tone your muscles with easy to follow exercises. Marshall EMS will also do free blood pressure checks at no cost to you. More information is available at 608-655-3123.
Adults may go to the Karl Junginger Memorial Library for a free yoga session taught by a local instructor for all yoga skill levels March 1 at 6 p.m. Minors 15 years of age and older must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Participants should take a yoga mat or towel. Registration is required at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/5080c4fabab22a5fa7-yoga.
Feb. 3 — Feb. 28: Winter Reading Program
The Karl Junginger Memorial Library is hosting its Winter Reading Program. Anyone ages 0-10 can register to read, participate in activities and book reviews to earn an automatic entry into a raffle drawing for a gift card to a local Waterloo business of the participant’s choice. Call the library at 920-478-3344 for more information.
