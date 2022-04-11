MARSHALL
April 18: Senior Aerobics
The Marshall Public Library, 605 Waterloo Road, offers free senior aerobics at 10 a.m. on Mondays. This is a low impact (seated or standing) exercise class for seniors 55 and older. Increase your flexibility and tone your muscles with easy to follow exercises. Marshall EMS will also do free blood pressure checks at no cost. More information is available at 608-655-3123.
April 21: Library Story Time
The Marshall Public Library hosts Story Time at 10 a.m. on Thursdays. Bring your toddlers and join in music, stories and an activity. More information is available at 608-655-3123.
April 25: Computer basics
Local IT professional Shawn Cannon will give basics on computers, laptops, tablets, accessories, programs, apps, file organization and more at the Marshall Public Library Monday, April 25 from 7 to 8 p.m.
April 26: Lego night
The Marshall Public Library will host a Lego night April 26 from 6 to 7 p.m.
WATERLOO
April 14 and 18: Library story time
There will be stories, songs and activities at the Karl Junginger Memorial Library Thursday, April 14, at 4 p.m. and again Monday, April 18, at 10 a.m.
April 16: Easter egg hunt
Children from around the area will have the chance to be on the hunt for Easter eggs this Saturday, April 16. The Waterloo Parks Department will host the city’s annual Easter egg hunt that day, which starts with a meet and greet with the Easter Bunny at 10 a.m. at Firemen’s Park, 500 Park Avenue. After the meet and greet, there will be instructions on where to go after that for when the hunt begins at 10:30 a.m. Each participant will be limited to keeping five eggs so all participants will have a chance to find eggs.
April 18: Writing group
The Karl Junginger Memorial Library will host its monthly writing group session Monday, April 18, at 6 p.m. Writers of all genres and levels are welcome to participate.
April 19: Adult yoga
The Karl Junginger Memorial Library will host adult yoga Tuesday, April 19, at 6 p.m. The session is taught by a local instructor for all yoga skill levels. The class is meant for ages 15 and older, but minors have to be accompanied by parent or guardian.
April 21: Adult craft night
The Karl Junginger Memorial Library will host its monthly adult craft night Thursday, April 21, at 6 p.m. Participants will learn to paint wood succulents and take them home for their own creations. Registration is required by going to www.waterloo.lib.wi.us.
