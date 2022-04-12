The former Perry Judd’s corporate office in Waterloo will soon reopen for business, as a community event, art education and office space.
The building at 575 W. Madison Street is owned by Joshua Wurzburger, who is in the process of converting it, according to Siobhan Brandman, who has a background in philanthropy and outreach work, and is also a part of the conversion. Brandman said her charge is to “provide arts and education opportunities” in the space, as well as to revitalize it.
Brandman has been working on the project since late February.
“It has been a long time since this space has been full, so I’ve been doing a ton of outreach to the community to fill it,” Brandman said.
“One of my projects once the gallery opens is to coordinate an arts program for arts and kids in the area,” Brandman noted.
An event center is planned for the second floor that can be used for weddings and other public gatherings, with access to a bar area.
There will also be spaces for small businesses to rent out on the first floor and in the basement and also a gallery where area arts organizations can display their work.
Brandman said the goal of marketing the building to small businesses is to highlight the number of glass windows and ceilings that provide natural light.
“There are studies out that say that workers tend to be more productive when they have more access to natural light,” Brandman said.
There are plans to have the space open to the public as early as May. As a part of a grand opening of the building, The Gallery at The Solarium will open its first exhibition that is being called “The Community.” There will be an opening reception Sunday, May 1, from 2-5 p.m. with complimentary Wisconsin cheese and wine for guests.
“The Community” will be on display until Aug. 31.
“The exhibition is called ‘The Community’ because while they are artists who have different media, they all have a connection, and that is they are a part of their community,” Brandman said.
The Solarium website touts the access to natural light as a chance to “boost your Vitamin D” during work, “even in winter” as a means of “reducing the effects of seasonal affective disorder.”
The website also touts an outdoor deck attached to the back of the building that overlooks a wooded backyard. There are multiple decks outside, and there will be common areas inside. According to the website, there are offices, conference rooms and large spaces in the building ranging from 150 to 11,000 square feet ..
Madison Arts Guild President David Williams confirmed that four members of the guild will participate in the May 1 exhibition. Williams will be one of the artists, and his work will be alongside that of Roann Mathias, P.S. Nelson and Timothy Seery.
“The Madison Arts Guild has been helpful in providing art and artists for the gallery,” Brandman said.
Brandman also hopes to start a knitting camp that will be based in the building, and said she has been in talks with the Madison Knitters Guild for knitting events.
As part of preparing for the building’s reopening and future educational offerings, prepared for reopening, Brandman has reached out to art and music teachers throughout Jefferson County, as well as some in eastern Dane County.
“I’m trying to get people all over Jefferson County and from Sun Prairie. It’s just that Madison clearly has the most population,” Brandman said.
A team of maintenance workers has, meanwhile, been fixing leaks, replacing floors, cleaning carpets, repainting walls and clearing space.
“There were structural issues because it was left vacant for so long,” Brandman said. “It needed a lot of repair.”
The Solarium will also have a miniature golf course. There are already parts of a course set up, but the exact location of it in the building has yet to be determined.
Beginning in 1982, Time Inc. had a contract with Perry Printing, which led to a business agreement of more than a decade of Times, Sports Illustrated and People magazines being printed in Waterloo.
Perry Printing’s corporate headquarters was built at 575 W. Madison Street in 1985. After the company was bought in 1995, the name changed to Perry Graphic Communications. Three years later, Judd’s, a Virginia-based printer, was bought and Perry-Judd’s was formed.
Over the next few years, magazine contracts went elsewhere, leading to the printing operation being closed. In 2006, Perry holdings were sold to RR Donnelley Sons Co. In 2010, employees were pulled out of the corporate office and the building was left vacant.
The Waterloo Common Council approved a Class B beer and liquor license and a Class C wine license for The Solarium at its April 7 meeting.