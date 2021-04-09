March 22
Traffic stop, 200 block of Farnham Street, 1:08 a.m.
Assist police, 200 block of Canal Road, 4:39 a.m.
Traffic stop, Main Street, 7:26 a.m.
Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Industrial Drive, 8:50 a.m.
Traffic stop, Main Street, 8:59 a.m.
Parking complaint on street, 500 block of Hubbell Street, 9:15 a.m.
Traffic stop, West Main Street and Water’s Edge Court, 2:06 p.m.
Traffic stop, 400 block of Farnham Street, 2:22 p.m.
Traffic stop, 600 block of Madison Street, 5:23 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 100 block of Blue Spruce Lane, 9:20 p.m.
March 23
Parking complaint on street, 400 block of Waterloo Road, 4:23 a.m.
Traffic stop, Madison Street and Howard Street, 7:12 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 300 block of Fir Lane, 9:35 a.m.
Sexual assault of a child, 100 block of Beebe Street, 10:51 a.m.
Threats complaint, 100 block of Park Drive, 12:35 p.m.
Violation of court order, 100 block of Park Drive, 12:35 p.m.
Check person, 100 block of Beebe Street, 12:54 p.m.
Juvenile complaint, 600 block of Madison Street, 2:42 p.m.
Assist police, 100 block of Blue Spruce Lane, 7:23 p.m.
Parking complaint on street, 800 block of Goldfinch Lane, 10:06 p.m.
March 24
Check person, 500 block of Karem Drive, 8:29 a.m.
Child abuse, 1000 block of Hubbell Street, 10:02 a.m.
Juvenile complaint, 400 block of School Street, 12:31 p.m.
Assist police, 1000 block of Hubbell Street, 2;42 p.m.
Liquor law violation, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 5:45 p.m.
Check person, 200 block of Sleepy Hollow Lane, 5:47 p.m.
Stolen auto, 100 block of Blue Spruce Lane, 8:02 p.m.
March 25
Check person, 500 block of Karem Drive, 9:33 a.m.
Threats complaint, 100 block of Park Drive, 9:54 a.m.
Check person, 400 block of School Street, 12:49 p.m.
Serving legal papers, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 5:37 p.m.
Assist police, 600 block of Sunnyview Lane, 7:51 p.m.
Suspicious person, 500 block of Main Street, 7:59 p.m.
Traffic complaint/investigation, 400 block of Sunset Court, 8 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 400 block of Sunset Court, 8:28 p.m.
March 26
Noise complaint, 400 block of Farnham Street, 2:26 a.m.
Disturbance, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 12:02 p.m.
Check person, 300 block of Fir Lane, 3:40 p.m.
Sexual assault of a child, 100 block of Pardee Street, 4:39 p.m.
Check person, 900 block of Hubbell Street, 10:05 p.m.
Check person, 300 block of Arbor Vitae Drive, 10:07 p.m.
March 27
Assist police, 100 block of Porter Street, 2:10 a.m.
Threats complaint, 200 block of Evergreen Boulevard, 4:17 a.m.
Check person, 200 block of Evergreen Drive, 4:19 a.m.
Suspicious vehicle, 300 block of Arbor Vitae Drive, 4:45 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 100 block of Blue Spruce Lane, 1:35 p.m.
Parking complaint on street, 100 block of Main Street, 11:12 p.m.
March 28
Weapons offense, 300 block of Fir Lane, 12:35 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 300 block of Arbor Vitae Drive, 2:41 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Arbor Vitae Drive, 2:47 a.m.
Juvenile complaint, Highway 19 and Lochinvars Trail, 12:35 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 300 block of Arbor Vitae Drive, 2:09 p.m.
Suspicious person, 100 block of Deerfield Road, 5:45 p.m.
