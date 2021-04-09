March 22

Traffic stop, 200 block of Farnham Street, 1:08 a.m.

Assist police, 200 block of Canal Road, 4:39 a.m.

Traffic stop, Main Street, 7:26 a.m.

Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Industrial Drive, 8:50 a.m.

Traffic stop, Main Street, 8:59 a.m.

Parking complaint on street, 500 block of Hubbell Street, 9:15 a.m.

Traffic stop, West Main Street and Water’s Edge Court, 2:06 p.m.

Traffic stop, 400 block of Farnham Street, 2:22 p.m.

Traffic stop, 600 block of Madison Street, 5:23 p.m.

Assist EMS/fire, 100 block of Blue Spruce Lane, 9:20 p.m.

March 23

Parking complaint on street, 400 block of Waterloo Road, 4:23 a.m.

Traffic stop, Madison Street and Howard Street, 7:12 a.m.

Assist EMS/fire, 300 block of Fir Lane, 9:35 a.m.

Sexual assault of a child, 100 block of Beebe Street, 10:51 a.m.

Threats complaint, 100 block of Park Drive, 12:35 p.m.

Violation of court order, 100 block of Park Drive, 12:35 p.m.

Check person, 100 block of Beebe Street, 12:54 p.m.

Juvenile complaint, 600 block of Madison Street, 2:42 p.m.

Assist police, 100 block of Blue Spruce Lane, 7:23 p.m.

Parking complaint on street, 800 block of Goldfinch Lane, 10:06 p.m.

March 24

Check person, 500 block of Karem Drive, 8:29 a.m.

Child abuse, 1000 block of Hubbell Street, 10:02 a.m.

Juvenile complaint, 400 block of School Street, 12:31 p.m.

Assist police, 1000 block of Hubbell Street, 2;42 p.m.

Liquor law violation, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 5:45 p.m.

Check person, 200 block of Sleepy Hollow Lane, 5:47 p.m.

Stolen auto, 100 block of Blue Spruce Lane, 8:02 p.m.

March 25

Check person, 500 block of Karem Drive, 9:33 a.m.

Threats complaint, 100 block of Park Drive, 9:54 a.m.

Check person, 400 block of School Street, 12:49 p.m.

Serving legal papers, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 5:37 p.m.

Assist police, 600 block of Sunnyview Lane, 7:51 p.m.

Suspicious person, 500 block of Main Street, 7:59 p.m.

Traffic complaint/investigation, 400 block of Sunset Court, 8 p.m.

Assist EMS/fire, 400 block of Sunset Court, 8:28 p.m.

March 26

Noise complaint, 400 block of Farnham Street, 2:26 a.m.

Disturbance, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 12:02 p.m.

Check person, 300 block of Fir Lane, 3:40 p.m.

Sexual assault of a child, 100 block of Pardee Street, 4:39 p.m.

Check person, 900 block of Hubbell Street, 10:05 p.m.

Check person, 300 block of Arbor Vitae Drive, 10:07 p.m.

March 27

Assist police, 100 block of Porter Street, 2:10 a.m.

Threats complaint, 200 block of Evergreen Boulevard, 4:17 a.m.

Check person, 200 block of Evergreen Drive, 4:19 a.m.

Suspicious vehicle, 300 block of Arbor Vitae Drive, 4:45 a.m.

Assist EMS/fire, 100 block of Blue Spruce Lane, 1:35 p.m.

Parking complaint on street, 100 block of Main Street, 11:12 p.m.

March 28

Weapons offense, 300 block of Fir Lane, 12:35 a.m.

Assist EMS/fire, 300 block of Arbor Vitae Drive, 2:41 a.m.

Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Arbor Vitae Drive, 2:47 a.m.

Juvenile complaint, Highway 19 and Lochinvars Trail, 12:35 p.m.

Assist EMS/fire, 300 block of Arbor Vitae Drive, 2:09 p.m.

Suspicious person, 100 block of Deerfield Road, 5:45 p.m.

