This spring was supposed to mark the last hurrah for senior athletes – one final opportunity to play for their high school team. Unfortunately, all sports contests were suspended when schools across the state closed due to coronavirus. The chance for any type of WIAA competitions diminished, though some students and coaches still hold out hope.
Before school facilities were shuttered, the first week WIAA track and field practice had begun. The Marshall High School track and field team senior athletes had already printed banners featuring their photos celebrating the teenager’s final season as Cardinals. The banners were to be displayed during senior night.
While the track and field team wasn’t able to have its senior night, the banners did not go undisplayed.
Maddie Frank, one of the team’s seniors, and her fellow seniors were disappointed to know the banners would not be hung up. When she learned Marshall would be participating in the April 10 #Bethelight campaign, members of the squad asked athletic director Matt Kleinheinz if the banners could be hung at the track and football complex during that night. The athletic director declined the request, Frank said, because the event was for all high school seniors and didn’t want to give the impression it was just for the track and field athletes.
“I’ve known Julie and Tom (Bergholz, owners of Tom’s Guns in Waterloo) for a while … so I thought I would reach out to her and see if she would mind if we would put them up in her yard,” Frank said. “Since she’s on Main Street, it would be the perfect place to display them.”
Frank was excited at the prospect of having the senior banners displayed in the community.
“I asked my parents if we had supplies and if we didn’t, I said my teammates have supplies too,” the student athlete said.
Julie Bergholz agreed to put the banners on the yard of Tom’s Guns, located at 215 W. Main St. Frank and her family along with Bergholz fastened the banners to the yard, ensuring the displays were tightened enough to not get blown away by rough winds.
“We got a lot of positive feedback from it,” the senior said. “I was really happy I could do something for my teammates; I could tell they were all really grateful. It’s sad to think we might not have our season, but it was nice that we were still able to see how much people support us.”
“There were so many fun compliments from people going by; those kids will never get that opportunity to get out there (this season), so it’s kind of fun to be able to showcase them,” Bergholz said.
“My buttons are popping,” the store owner said. “On Saturday (April 11) I was out talking to people and people would wave and honk and thumbs up and parents would stop and thank me and of course I just get tears because they’ll never have that chance to play that final game. It’s too bad that they’ll never get that.”
Frank just wanted the track and field banners to be in place for the weekend, allowing people to drive-by and see the display. But after seeing the reaction from the community, Bergholz reached out to the Marshall High School baseball and softball teams to see if they would like to display their senior banners at Tom’s Guns.
According to the business owner, softball already had its senior banners ready and chose to display those at the store property last weekend. Baseball had not created the banners, but Bergholz said the team could put up another type of display to honor the seniors.
The Marshall woman decided to go beyond just the spring senior athletes, electing to ask all of the village’s senior athletes if they would like their banners displayed on the yard for a limited time.
“There’s still enough school time left so hopefully we can have a different group on the lawn and be able to honor them,” Bergholz said. “(People driving by) may not know that they are seniors, but they’ll know they’re kids missing their sports program. It’s a cool way to honor them and I think the kids are pretty excited to have their picture up.”
