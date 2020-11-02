A Reeseville man died as the result of a single-vehicle accident on Sunday night. According to a release from the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, officers responded to an accident at 10:31 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 1. A preliminary investigation shows a 2009 Jeep Cherokee was traveling north on Highway G south of Crestview Drive in the Town of Portland.
The vehicle, driven by a Reeseville man, traveled left of center failing to negotiate a curve and entered the west ditch, striking a driveway culvert coming to rest in a ditch.
The driver was extricated by rescue personnel, which included the Waterloo Fire and EMS, and transported to Watertown Hospital. He was pronounced dead by the Dodge County Medical Examiner's Office.
The crash is being investigated by the Dodge County Sheriff's Office and Dodge County Medical Examiner's Office.
