It should be a time of celebration for high school seniors – their last prom, the final band or choir concert, an official countdown to graduation, and all of the activities they have been looking forward to in their final year.
Instead, traditions have been canceled; there will be no reason to get dressed up for the formal dance and graduation parties are in flux depending on what orders are placed for group gatherings. But a local organization is looking to remind the seniors the community supports them.
Sherri Smith is the commander of the Krause-Langer VFW Post, which is comprised of veterans from Waterloo, Marshall and the surrounding communities.
“The seniors were getting a raw deal with everything,” she said. “Whether it was sports or academics. There’s so many different impacts that you wouldn’t have even thought of.”
For $15 each, people can buy an 18”x24” sign celebrating the class of 2020, including high school and college graduates. The VFW will be selling the signs from 3-6 p.m. on Thursday, April 30 and 5-7 p.m. on Friday, May 1. A drive-up to buy the signs will be outside the VFW Hall, 119 S. Monroe St. in Waterloo. People will provide the number of signs they wish to purchase and must pay with cash; a representative from the VFW will then put the sign in the vehicle’s trunk.
“This will be relatively contact free,” Smith said.
The VFW printed 200 signs and Smith has already been contacted by people looking to reserve one or more. As of now, once all the congratulatory signs are sold, there will be no more available.
“People are very interested and think it’s an awesome idea,” she said, adding the hope is for people to put the congratulatory signs out the week before the scheduled graduation dates of June 6 for Marshall High School and June 7 for Waterloo. The VFW commander is encouraging people to decorate their signs in various ways, such as balloons and streamers.
The signs will do more than just celebrate graduation, the sale will benefit a pair of $1,000 scholarships with one tabbed for a senior at Marshall High School and the other recipient a Waterloo High School senior who is related to a veteran.
Initially, the VFW was going to raise the scholarship money through a bean bag tournament. Unfortunately, it was scheduled to occur after the Safer at Home orders were put in place. The organization would need to find another avenue to raise $2,000.
“I thought, ‘This is for the seniors, how can we incorporate seniors into our fundraiser and give them some accolades they may not receive because there might not be any graduation ceremonies or graduation parties’”
Smith began to see people hosting drive-by birthday parties during the coronavirus Safer at Home; the celebrant would have signs in their yard and people would drive by to wave, honk and often congratulations.
The VFW commander saw it as an opportunity to let the high school seniors know the community is rallying behind them while also raising money for the scholarship. It did not take much convincing for the rest of the local post to get behind the fundraising avenue, that would also provide visual support of those graduating.
“This could be a senior from high school or a senior from college,” she said. “They all deserve some recognition.”
Smith hopes the signs will be able to rally the local communities behind the graduates and offer a way to say, “Way to go, seniors. I know this was a tough year but you made it through and life is going to be awesome for you. This is not the end of the world and we appreciate you and we’re looking forward to all of the great things you’re going to do in life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.