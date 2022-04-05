Up until the turn of the century, a small bar and grill on State Highway 19 in Hubbleton would be packed on Friday nights and other days of the week with people seeking out drinks, fish and – the establishment’s signature item – frog legs.
Now, what was once Marv & Mary’s has re-opened as Off The Rails Bar and Grill.
Restaurant owners Stacey Powers and Jenny Bowers lease the building that used to be Marv and Mary’s at State Highway 19 and County G between Waterloo and Watertown.
For a few years, the once-popular destination was used for storage.
“I’m proud of what we have been able to do so far,” Powers said. “We really struggled to get this place open. We were very conservative when we opened.”
Recognizable outside are abandoned railroad tracks, which Powers and Bowers tried to incorporate.
“We tried to get the railroad theme by putting railroad signs up on the walls,” Powers said.
There is more decorating to come, they said.
“We also went around Hubbleton to take pictures because I want to blow them up black and white and frame them, like the bridge, the church and some of the historical things. I just haven’t gotten that far yet,” Powers said.
Both Powers and Bowers have ties in the area and have worked for nearby restaurants, as well as some of the previous restaurants in the old Marv & Mary’s space. Bowers was a co-owner with family in the 2000s. Powers remembers having dinner at Marv & Mary’s back when she was about 10 years old.
“My ties to this restaurant are coming here as a child when it was Marv & Mary’s,” Powers said. “Then later in life, I started waitressing here.”
However, the two didn’t cross paths until meeting each other while working at different area restaurants and having a mutual friend introduce them.
“It’s kind of like we knew a name, but we didn’t know each other. We didn’t go to school with each other and we didn’t hang out,” Powers said.
“Ultimately, we ended up together on Friday nights and how ironic, we’re back together on Friday nights again,” Powers added.
Marv & Mary’s was an attraction for fish on Fridays, but also frog legs that are often compared to chicken wings for the taste. They were a popular hit until the late 1990s, but with shortages and eventually an embargo, they were hard to come by until recent years.
“People would be lined out the door,” Powers said, referring to people going to Marv & Mary’s for frog legs or fish.
Powers and Bowers started serving food in February, including fish on Fridays, as well as burgers and other items. Weeks later, a staple from the years of Marv & Mary’s returned.
They started selling frog legs on Fridays in early March, and have continued ordering more ever since.
“We thought we’d try them out,” Bowers said.
On Wednesdays, they serve chicken wings.
“The wings are going over real well,” Powers said.
Powers said that it was a struggle just to get the point of selling food. When Off The Rails opened in November last year, only drinks were available.
The two spent much of October cleaning the building and repainting inside to get it ready to serve customers.
But, the hurdle of having licenses to serve drinks was an obstacle they needed to overcome.
“We had to work around the town of Milford to actually get our liquor license and our bartending license and all of that, so they actually made a special meeting just for us to be approved. Otherwise, we would have a business, but couldn’t operate,” Bowers said.
The meeting was at 7 a.m. on a Saturday.
“Otherwise we would have to open in December and that would have killed us,” Bowers said. “We were already in our lease and we had already lost a month (not doing business).”
Powers said she felt the business didn’t start picking up until food was served. After starting to serve food, they said the number of customers increased every week.
“I think we’ve pulled up now,” Bowers said. “I think the word is finally getting out there that we are selling food. A lot of old faces that I recognize are back.”
They said the exposure of being on Highway 19 seems to be an asset.
“I feel like people have been looking for a new place to go for food,” Powers said.
They have tried to incorporate activities to help business even more, including a meat raffle, a mystery BINGO, a Mardi Gras party with a band and other events. Off the Rails also occasionally has live music, which for one performance included Nashville recording artist Nora Collins, who is originally from Brookfield.
“I guess I always liked this type of business,” Bowers said. “It’s challenging, but it’s rewarding.”
A person familiar to patrons of Marv & Mary’s has put her stamp of approval of the space becoming a bar and restaurant again.
“I think it’s a great idea. It’s a real popular spot with great history,” said Mary Lau, former co-owner of the property and restaurant with her husband, Marv, when it was known as Marv & Mary’s. “The big thing at that time was the frog legs. We had people come from Madison and really all over to have the frog legs.”
Marv & Mary’s was a popular destination until the late 1990s. Marv passed away in September of 1998. Two years later, Mary sold the building and business and moved out of the area. She said she was able to sell the property within three days of her putting it on the market.
“If it wasn’t for Marv passing away, we would’ve stayed. It was just a nice area,” Mary said.
Mary typically cooked in the kitchen and Marv served out in the bar and eating area.
“It was busy and it was a lot of work, but I enjoyed it though,” Mary said.
Mary remembers the old restaurant and area with fondness, and recalls making many friends. She and her husband bought the place in 1961.
“I don’t know what I’d consider to be the best part. It was all good because we really liked people,” Mary said.
Mary went on to wish the new owners well.
“I see no reason why they wouldn’t do well,” Mary said. “It’s not like going into a building that has never had a business. There’s lots of history.”