At approximately 9:20 p.m. last night, members of the Waterloo Chamber of Commerce received an email from Chamber President Evan Kurkowski on the future of the organization.
"At this time I'm disappointed to announce not enough stepped up for the four positions so the Chamber will be disbanded," he wrote.
At the organization's Feb. 13 annual meeting, Kurkowski announced if four people did not step in to take over at least four of the board positions within 45 days, the Chamber would disband.
For the last several months, the Chamber has been without a vice-president as the individual who held the position needed to step down due to other time commitments. Kurkowski, treasurer Rachel Geise, interim-secretary/director Michelle Soter, and director Paul Skalitzky have chose to not continue with another term.
The Chamber's largest event is the annual Wiener & Kraut Day, a 60-year tradition in hte community.
According to Kurkowski, he is working with Waterloo Parks Director Gabe Haberkorn to see if the city would be willing to take over the event.
"I will send another email to inform of the final decisions and ground work that will be laid to hopefully still make W&K happen," the Chamber president said.
All current Chamber members will receive a refund for the annual dues already paid for 2020.
