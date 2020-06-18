May 16
Welfare check; officer requested to check status of subject at residence that was involved in a confrontation. Officer located subject outside of residence and returned resident back into their living quarters.
Disorderly conduct; report of possible altercation at residence. Officer interviewed subjects involved. Report to be forwarded to district attorney for possible charges.
Assist human services; report of juvenile taking numerous pills. Officer made contact at residence. Juvenile transported and human services contacted.
May 17
Disorderly conduct; report of possible physical altercation at residence. Officers made contact and spoke with individual at residence. Subjects separated for the evening.
May 19
Fraud; subject reports loss of $100 from a scam involving a home rental. Investigation continuing.
May 21
Traffic accident; report of vehicle striking parked vehicle in parking lot. Officer took report.
Operating while revoked; officer observed subject driving a motor vehicle. Officer was aware driver’s status revoked. Subject arrested and issued citation.
May 22
Speeding; officer observed subject speeding and verified speed with radar. Subject arrested and issued citation.
Fraud; subject reports helping a friend with cashing a check and now has been notified by the bank that it was a fraudulent check. Investigation continuing.
