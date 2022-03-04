The Waterloo School Board will hold a special meeting Monday night, March 7, on how to spend its ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) III funds.
Just after 4 p.m. Friday, the Waterloo School District announced it would hold a special school board meeting Monday that begins at 6 p.m.
The agenda states that residents of the school district are “invited to share their thoughts and ideas on how to best utilize” the federal ESSER III funds. It also states that the school board will likely have a quorum present, but no action will be taken.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Instruction’s website, the Waterloo School District is set to receive $627,333 in ESSER III allocations.
In 2020 and 2021, the U.S. Congress released its first two rounds of ESSER funds.
The third round of the funds being released now s from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) that provided $122.7 billion in supplemental funds.
States will distribute Esser III funds to schools. School districts are required to seek public input somehow for how those funds will be allocated.
The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction will distribute the funds after a school district submits a plan for review.
The funds are to be used to offset costs and expenditures that occurred as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic with an “additional emphasis on addressing and assessing learning loss,” according to the DPI. Districts are required to use at least 20% of their allocations to address and assess learning loss through the implementation of evidence-based interventions.
“These interventions must respond to students’ academic, social and emotional needs and address the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on students from low-income families, students of color, English learners, students with disabilities, students experiencing homelessness, children and youth in foster care and migratory students,” a statement on the DPI website says.
Each district needs to send an application and a rough budget outline to the DPI by March 11.
The March 7 school board meeting will be in the community room at Waterloo High School, which is Room 163.
The meeting can also be joined virtually at https://waterloo-k12-wi-us.zoom.us/s/98830146587. People may call in at 301-715-8592. The meeting ID number is 988 3014 6587 and the passcode is 822748.
For Americans With Disabilities Act accommodations, call the school district office at 920-478-3633 at least 48 hours prior to the meeting.
On Feb. 14, the school board approved a recommendation from Superintendent Brian Henning to use ESSER II funds to make one-time $250 payments to full-time staff members and $200 one-time payments to part-time staff members.
Henning also told the school board in October that previous ESSER funds helped reduce an expected $391,129 shortfall to $254,339 for this year.