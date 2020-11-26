Nov. 9

Neighbor trouble, 100 block of Porter Street, 1:38 p.m.

Nov. 10

Domestic disturbance, 1000 block of Lewellen Street, 2:17 a.m.

Serving legal papers, 200 block of Deerfield Road, 1:38 p.m.

Assist police, Highway 73 and Graffin Road, 4:20 p.m.

Nov. 11

Traffic stop, School Street, 1:32 p.m.

Parking complaint on street, 200 block of Indian Summer Road, 1:52 p.m.

Nov. 12

Traffic stop, Industrial Drive and Highway 19, 7:28 a.m.

Juvenile complaint, 600 block of Madison Street, 9:42 a.m.

Suspicious person, 500 block of Main Street, 9:52 a.m.

Nov. 13

Safety hazard, Hubbell Street, 2:34 a.m.

Theft from auto, 200 block of Midvale Drive, 5:47 a.m.

Theft from auto, 100 block of Hillside Drive, 7:34 a.m.

Theft from auto, 400 block of Sunset Court, 8:15 a.m.

Burglary – non-residential, 100 block of Beebe Street, 10:23 a.m.

Preserve the peace, 1000 block of Hubbell Street, 1:56 p.m.

Juvenile complaint, 600 block of Madison Street, 3:15 p.m.

Nov. 14

Threats complaint, 100 block of Beebe Street, 1:42 p.m.

Noise complaint, 400 block of Madison Street, 6:54 p.m.

Nov. 15

Assist police, 300 block of Porter Street, 12:07 a.m.

Noise complaint, 400 block of Madison Street, 7:58 a.m.

Threats complaint, 100 block of Freidel Drive, 2:50 p.m.

