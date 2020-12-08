Coronavirus may have prevented the annual Santa at the Fire Station event, but the Marshall Area Business Association still wanted to provide a bit of holiday cheer to the village. The organization is inviting people in Marshall, Waterloo and surrounding communities to participate in singing Christmas songs during a car-oling event set for Dec. 20.
MABA member Julie Bergholz came up with the idea for the event based on a family tradition. She said family members would ride around in a vehicle while wearing pajamas and look outdoor Christmas decorations while watching holiday movies and eating snacks. Recently, her grandchildren started to sing Christmas carols during the car rides.
For the car-oling event, participants will ride in their own vehicles and sing holiday music full blast out of the vehicle windows. There is no set song list so each car can sing whatever holiday-themed song they desire. MABA encourages those taking part in the event to decorate their car, truck, van or tractor and wear holiday attire or comfy pajamas.
“We’re just excited to bring something fun to the community,” Bergholz said.
The parade entries will meet at the Marshall High School parking lot at 3 p.m. and begin driving along a route in the village at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 20. The parade will end at the Marshall Fire Station. For more information contact Bergholz at 608-220-2215 or tomsguns@gmail.com. She is also asking anyone interested in taking part to let her know by Dec. 17, just to get an estimate on how many vehicles to expect.
Those who are unable to take part in the parade are invited to sing from their homes, lawns or a spot along the route.
In addition to the local vehicles, MABA is expecting the North Pole’s most popular residents – Santa and Mrs. Claus – to help spread Christmas cheer by taking part in the parade.
Bergholz said MABA is also encouraging homes and businesses to decorate for the holidays to help spread cheer.
For more information, visit the MABA Facebook page.
