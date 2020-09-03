Aug. 17
Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Koch Drive, 1:26 p.m.
Traffic stop, Farnham Street, 3:28 p.m.
Traffic stop, Deerfield Road, 4:03 p.m.
Traffic stop, Main Street, 4:09 p.m.
Traffic stop, Park Drive, 4:51 p.m.
Traffic stop, Madison Street, 5:11 p.m.
Traffic stop, Main Street, 5:39 p.m.
Traffic stop, Madison Street, 7:25 p.m.
Aug. 18
Accident private property, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 10:13 a.m.
Check person, 300 block of Overlook Terrace, 12:35 p.m.
Traffic stop, Main Street, 4:22 p.m.
Alarm, 700 block of Main Street, 10:42 p.m.Aug. 19
OMVWI arrest/intoxicated driver, 800 block of Water’s Edge Court, 12:51 a.m.
Suspicious person, Waterloo Road, 3:53 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Main Street, 4:32 a.m.
Check person, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 9:20 a.m.
Traffic stop, Madison Street, 3:01 p.m.
Traffic complaint/investigation, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 5:31 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 300 block of School Street, 8:27 p.m.
Suspicious vehicle, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 8:37 p.m.
Damage to property, 100 block of Pardee Street, 9:46 p.m.
Aug. 20
Suspicious person, Indian Summer Road, 12:08 a.m.
Suspicious vehicle, 800 block of Canal Road, 12:59 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 7:05 a.m.
Animal bite, 300 block of Fir Lane, 9:58 a.m.Suspicious vehicle, 400 block of Best Built Parkway, 9:04 p.m.
Aug. 21
Stalking complaint, 100 block of Indian Summer Road, 11:21 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Lakewood Terrace, 2:35 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 600 block of Lewellen Street, 7:37 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 1000 block of Lewellen Street, 8:23 p.m.
Threats complaint, 400 block of Meadowview Lane, 11:24 p.m.
Aug. 22
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Lakewood Terrace, 3:43 p.m.
Noise complaint, 400 block of Lakewood Terrace, 11:26 p.m.
Aug. 23
Suspicious vehicle, 800 block of Canal Road, 1:45 a.m.
OMVWI arrest/intoxicated driver, 1:46 a.m.
Accident hit and run, 200 block of Main Street, 1:46 a.m.
Disturbance, 100 block of Farnham Street, 3:23 a.m.
Accident hit and run, 100 block of Main Street, 11:36 a.m.
Preserve the peace, 100 block of Blue Spruce Lane, 11:49 a.m.
Alarm, 300 block of Main Street, 4:13 p.m.Juvenile complaint, 500 block of Freidel Drive, 8:52 p.m.Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Lakewood Terrace, 9:27 p.m.
Assist police, 300 block of Arbor Vitae Drive, 10:18 p.m.
