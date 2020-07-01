The Marshall Village Board will consider a proposed chicken ordinance without a recommendation from the planning commission, though community members will have an opportunity to voice their opinions.
The planning commission on June 24 voted against recommending an ordinance to the village board that would allow Marshall residents to raise chickens, with only commission members Andrea Andrews and Sue Peck voting in favor of a recommendation. The village board will hold a public hearing on the ordinance Aug. 11, Village Clerk Lindsey Reno said.
The meeting will only decide whether to allow chickens on residential properties, while the specifics of the ordinance would have to be worked out in a separate process, Village President John Schuepbach said.
Marshall resident Becky Armstrong has been leading the push for a chicken ordinance after securing more than 200 signatures in an online petition. The commission’s primary issue with the proposal centered around concerns over improper manure disposal.
“Our community is different in the sense that we have a waterway,” commission member Susan Wollin said. “We cannot let manure fall into our drainage.”
The village’s garbage collection service Advanced Disposal does not want the chicken manure in the trash, Wollin said, and there also was not a manure management plan included in Armstrong’s first proposal.
In researching similar ordinances from surrounding municipalities, Wollin also learned many special use permit applicants drop out after learning about the cost and work required of raising chickens. The village would also be responsible for hiring an inspector to examine the chicken housing structures at each residence.
“I don’t think that the entire scope of the special permits for the chickens would be within the contract that we currently have with our building inspector,” Village Administrator Judy Weter added. “I do not believe the building inspection firm that we use would be interested.”
Schuepbach also cautioned supporters of the ordinance must be aware of the costs and amount of village oversight that would come with raising chickens.
“In speaking with the City of Watertown and (Village of) McFarland and some of the other municipalities, it just came to my attention how much is involved with this,” Wollin said. “I wanted to learn about the permit process because that’s what we would do (as a planning commission) is help make those recommendations to the board as to what permits individuals should have. I didn’t realize how much went into this.”
