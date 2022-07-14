Board approves $700,000 referendum question

The Waterloo School District has approved a referendum question asking the community for an additional $700,000 for the next five years.
The July 11 vote puts the question on the November ballot.
The district is anticipating a $470,000 deficit in the upcoming budget season, director of business services Susan Gould told the school board.
The measure passed with a 4-2 vote, with Kate Lewandowski and Sara Cummings voting against it, saying the number wasn’t high enough.
While there have been concerns from the community, the deficit and the need for a referendum are not resulting from recent renovations and additions by the district, superintendent Brian Henning said.
In 2018, the Waterloo School District passed a $8.9 referendum to construct a fitness center, a gymnasium, locker rooms and a commons.
“We’re actually, after you add in the square footage from the referendum, using less electricity now that we were at this time, five years ago,” Henning said of the additions. “Contrary to the myth that’s out there, that it’s costing us more to run the square footage. We did not add staff for that square footage. So we’re operating leaner than we were before.”
Lewandowski questioned whether $700,000 was enough for the district to not only make ends meet, but also provide the best learning experience for students, particularly considering inflation.
“What’s best for students and community?” Lewandowski said. “This surviving and not thriving, does that mean that you can’t continually update our curriculums to get the best for our teachers and our kids?
“I think it’s unrealistic to sit here and tell our community, that it’s not a likely scenario, that we will need more money than that.”
Cummings said she was fine with the amount, but said the district should consider a three year referendum rather than five. This, Cummings said, would give the district more flexibility if their financial situation changed and the district needed more or less funding than the referendum would provide.
“That seems like a really small cushion,” Cummings said of the $700,000 referendum. “If we go to referendum for five years, we lock ourselves into only getting $700,000 for five years where we are almost in a deficit.”
Henning, however, said that not only would the $700,000 likely be sufficient, but that going to a three year referendum could produce voter fatigue.
Cummings remained unconvinced, stating that voters would certainly experience fatigue if the district has to ask for additional funding before the five years is up.
Lewandowski, who criticized the district’s previous messaging, said communication efforts needed to begin as soon as possible so the community could not only understand why the district was requesting additional funding, but what exactly the funding will do for their students.
“We’re not leading, we’re not saying ‘Here’s why this money is important. Here’s how it can help your students thrive. Here’s how it’s gonna help us keep teachers,’ those aren’t the conversations we’re having,” Lewandowski said. “All we’re doing is talking about the problems and we’re not talking about what we’re going to get.”