Bussing contract negotiations continue

Bussing contract negotiations between Waterloo School District and Kobussen Buses continue, having dragged on for months as the district resists cost increases proposed by the bussing company.
Last year, the school district paid Kobussen nearly $339,000 for bus service, but with record high inflation, Kobussen has proposed multiple changes that would affect the bottom line of a new contract.
“Baby steps in terms of progress,” Superintendent Brian Henning said during an Aug. 1 meeting. “Remember, we started this all back in January and February when the board sat down with the folks from Kobussen.”
Henning said that Kobussen has reduced its proposed cost hike caused by inflation from earlier in the negotiations, which the company had initially raised after federal inflation estimates were released in April and caused negotiations to stall.
While Kobussen initially had tried to propose a 8% increase in cost the first year of the contract and 9% the second year, Henning reported that newly proposed inflationary increases were back down to 3% the first year and 5% the second year with continued negotiations.
Both parties are interested in decreasing the number of routes necessary to get students to schools, Henning said, but Kobussen’s proposal included an increase in cost for remaining routes to keep the price point the same, something the district contested.
“There was also some language in there where if the district reduced a route, then the other routes would be increased 10% to some of the fixed costs involved, Henning said. “We were not okay with that – should never disincentivize saving money and that’s just something that I think we have to stay firm on.”
The district, Henning said, had other minor details to iron out before a contract could be finalized, with the main concern being costs.
Despite the lengthy negotiations and the stall in progress in April, Henning did not anticipate losing bus service, even if negotiations break down completely. If no new contract is reached, the current terms roll over into the 2022-23 school year, he said in May.
“Technically we’d be up for a contract this fall so they could walk away, but I doubt they will do that,” Henning said in May. “We’re going to continue to negotiate with them, but I don’t think the board should give in to them.”
“If all else fails we can revert back to the old contract,” Henning added.
When pressed by board member Sarah Cummings during the May meeting on whether the district should seek service from other bus companies, Henning was hesitant.
“I won’t say there aren’t, but not a lot of bus companies are looking to take on more schools right now,” Henning said.
Henning added on Aug. 1 that while Kobussen is feeling the effects of a nationwide bus driver shortage, the Waterloo School District should have enough drivers coming back from last year to cover the district’s routes.
Lauren was born and raised in Burlington, Wis. before attending UW-Madison and earning her bachelor's degree in journalism and a certificate in photography. Now, she covers the Cambridge, Deerfield, McFarland and Monona Grove School Districts.