CORRECTION: Waterloo residents will soon consider $700,000 referendum question

Correction: A previous version of this article incorrectly stated the length of time Waterloo School District residents would be impacted by the referendum if passed. If passed, the tax impact would last until the end of 2027. We apologize for the error.
With the Nov. 8 election less than two weeks away, the Waterloo School District has shared more firm numbers on the tax impact of the operational referendum question that will appear on the ballot.
The referendum question on the ballot will ask district residents for permission to tax $700,000 per year over the district’s revenue cap. The referendum would begin this December and end in the 2026-27 school year.
The estimated tax increase starting December 2023, would be about $71 per year for every $100,000 of property value through 2027, which is lower than earlier district estimates of $95. The decrease, according to business manager Susan Gould, is due to a jump in district equalized property value.
The 2021-22 property value of roughly $507 million rose 16.29% to about $589 for 2022-23.
The district wrapped up its final information session Oct. 24 for the operational referendum questionThroughout the district’s outreach efforts, Superintendent Brian Henning shared that the community has come prepared with questions and feedback for the district.
“I always find interesting about these things, is everybody has their variable, that’s the tipping point for them,” Henning said.
A common concern from constituents, Henning said, was staff turnover. The district shared that in 2022, certified staff turnover in the district was at 15%, just below the national average of 16%.
The district also emphasized its steady growth in open enrollment numbers. For the 2021-22 school year, there were 57 open enrolled students. For this school year, there are 72.
District communications regarding the referendum have cited decreasing and inadequate state funding, rising inflation impacting district operations, low population growth rate and the lingering impact of the pandemic.
The district has said it plans to use the referendum funds, should the referendum pass, to maintain the level of educational and extracurricular programming, retain highly qualified staff, address operational needs, keep class sizes smaller and to maintain the current level of services.
Community members can also go to the referendum page on the district’s website for more information or call the district office at (920) 478-3633, extension 4501.
